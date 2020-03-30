ELWOOD — If there is one educational concept to characterize the current priority of education, it would be socio-emotional learning. Nearly every district in Madison County has started placing an emphasis on these needs in an attempt to advance students academically.
Under the leadership of Joe Brown, who just completed his first year as Elwood Community Schools’ superintendent, socie-emotional learning has taken center stage. In fact, the number of students who are receiving mental health support in partnership with Aspire has tripled.
“I truly believe that we have to teach the whole child,” Brown said. “We have to meet their socio-emotional needs so we can get to the academics. This is laying the groundwork so we can focus on the reading and math instruction.”
Elwood joins many schools, including Frankton Elementary School and Anderson Preparatory Academy, that over the past couple of years have immersed their staffs in trauma-informed education because so many students have adverse childhood experiences.
According to Brown and other education experts, helping students become self-aware, manage their feelings and behaviors, make responsible decisions, develop strong relationships and evolve in their social awareness has a direct positive effect on their academic outcomes.
Toward that end, Brown said, Elwood’s teachers are receiving extensive training from Lori Desautels, assistant professor in the College of Education at Butler University, specializing in educational neuroscience and reading extensively about trauma-informed instruction.
In addition, the district has adopted the Second Step socio-emotional learning curriculum for grades kindergarten through nine.
“It explicitly teaches those social skills, very much like the curriculum for reading or math,” Brown said.
