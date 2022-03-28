ELWOOD — Jacqueline Lane was prepared to enter into a new era for Gypsy Soul, her 7-year-old Elwood-based spa, restaurant, boutique and tux rental shop.
“The place where we were moving caught on fire in the middle of the night, and we had to start over,” she said. “There was tons of damage. A couple of rooms where the fire actually was had to be redone.”
The cause of the May 26 blaze at 110 S. Anderson St. remains unknown, she said.
The eventual move of Gypsy Soul is one of many things that happened on the business scene in Elwood over the past year.
By the end of that first day after the fire, Lane said, she had a plan to salvage her business.
“Flexibility is key,” she said. “I don’t focus on what the problem was. I look for a solution.”
That temporary setback forced Lane to stay put at the 114 S. Anderson St. location, reopening there a week later as the new shop was rebuilt.
“We had some insurance. It did not cover everything, but we survived,” she said. “A lot of things were damaged in the fire, so we had to rebuild our inventory.”
Rising like the legendary phoenix from the ashes, Gypsy Soul moved into its new space in December.
“They’re the same size building, but this one has been built to suit us,” Lane said.
Even so, Lane said, there is a little expansion beyond the building with seating in the adjacent alleyway that is being transformed into a public destination.
There was no option but to move forward, she said.
“You’ll always have challenges, but you just have to get creative.”
Lane admits she could not have rebuilt her business without the support of the Elwood community.
“They definitely were super supportive. Everyone was offering to lend a hand. Some made donations,” she said.
Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said the city has seen an increase in businesses locating there over the past year. That includes the construction of the much-anticipated Wendy’s fast food restaurant across from McDonald’s on Indiana 37.
“The future continues to look bright for expansion in our business sectors as we are currently in discussions with several entities who are wanting to call Elwood home,” he said.