EDGEWOOD — Tired of working from 9 in the morning to 9 at night for somebody else, Anthony Johnson decided it was time to go into business for himself.
“I figured, well, if I got to keep working 9 to 9, shucks, let me do it for myself then,” Johnson said.
So he left his job as a manager for Pizza Hut in Muncie and opened MDS Pack-2-Ship in The Edge strip mall at 3639 Nichol Ave.
He opened in October, and doing so during the pandemic has been a challenge, he said.
“I wasn’t sure if we were going to make it for our first year, but God has seen fit to allow us to go a little bit further,” Johnson said.
The idea to open a packing and shipping business came to him in his sleep.
“I kid you not, it was in the middle of the night, woke me right up out of my sleep,” Johnson said. “I looked around and found that the west side was really lacking anything like that, so I thought that it would be a great idea.”
Since opening he’s moved the business more toward printing.
He has an entrepreneurial spirit and has tried several enterprises over the years including being a wedding photographer since 2012, and so a corner of his shop is set up as a photography studio.
He’s currently open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday by appointment. As pandemic restrictions ease he plans to add Saturday hours.
If you’re thinking of starting a business, Johnson offers a couple of tips.
First, if you’re looking at a brick-and-mortar location, pay your first year’s rent up front, doing so will help you weather lean months as you’re getting established.
Second, he says to treat people right.
“If you do right, right will come back to you sooner or later,” Johnson said.
“We’re not looking to be wealthy or anything like that, we just want to be comfortable. To do what God has asked us to do and be able to take care of my family and help take care of our church too at the same time. That’s all we’re looking for.”
