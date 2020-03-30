ANDERSON — Karen Finnigan has seen her job change over the years, but her mission remains the same — educate the public.
Finnigan has been with the Madison County Health Department for almost 20 years, and has served as its health educator for the past 14.
When she started, Madison County was facing a teen pregnancy problem. As that problem receded, she began working to reduce diabetes and obesity.
She was also an early member of the Madison County Mental Health and Addictions Coalition.
“I personally try to concentrate on diabetes or pre-diabetes by doing A1C screenings and so forth,” Finnigan said.
“My secondary focus is mental health. For a long time, mental health issues were not considered a public health problem, but they certainly are. So that’s why I’m so deeply entrenched in the Mental Health Coalition.”
At the beginning of the year Finnigan went to Stephenie Grimes, the Madison County Health Department administrator, with the idea of adding mental health screening as part of diabetes screening she conducts.
“That’s the whole idea, to take care of the whole person, not just this and then this, ... and I’m pretty excited about that effort,” Grimes said. “She puts in her two cents, so she’s good at coming up with ideas and collaborating.”
Finnigan grew up in Anderson and graduated from Madison Heights.
After high school, she enrolled in Miami University of Ohio to study pre-med but later changed her major to communications and business.
“About halfway through college, I got a more realistic picture of what physicians did. I thought I’d really like to help the public, but that’s not the route that I’d like to take,” Finnigan recounted.
The greatest challenges she finds in her job are securing funding and getting people to understand the importance of health and taking a holistic approach to solving problems.
“I can’t solve the fact that maybe someone doesn’t have a job so they can’t afford healthy food,” Finnigan said. “That’s why you need to try and get other groups on board and see if we can tackle the problem from all angles.”
The most rewarding part of her career has been the relationships she’s made.
“I’ve gotten to know a lot of people throughout the county, and that’s fun because you get to find out more about their lifestyle and how we can be of help to them,” Finnigan explained. “It’s kind of nice to be in the grocery store and see somebody that you helped in some way. That’s the best part.”
