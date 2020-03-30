ALEXANDRIA — Talk with Leigha Fite about her involvement in the community, and she wants it known that she’s not a one-woman show.
“This is not the sort of thing I can get out and do on my own,” said Fite, manager of Floors, Doors and More in Alexandria.
But Fite certainly keeps her hand in.
She’s an administrator of the Alexandria Proud Facebook page, a role she took when a friend asked for help. The page, established in 2018, provides a place for residents to find resources and encourages positivity and community involvement.
“She’s really good at making people aware of events and promoting our community,” said Ange Rose of Alexandria, who met Fite when she asked Rose to be a page moderator.
Fite’s networking skills help with that community promotion, Rose added.
“She looks around and sees events ... businesses in the community. And as soon as she sees it, it goes on the page.”
It was a post on that page that started Fite on another journey, one that intertwines with the story of a street dog named Homer, who had roamed Alexandria for 6 ½ years.
“It started with a post about abandoned dogs at a home. It was a home that Homer slept at,” she said.
A search began for Homer. He was finally found in late October, but it was too late. Homer was very ill, and the decision was made to euthanize him.
Afterward, Fite decided, that she didn’t “want to see another dog roam the streets for six years.”
In November, she, Rose and Shannon Clark of Alexandria were among five people who approached city council to offer their services as animal control volunteers.
But a permanent solution is in the works — an animal shelter for the city. They’re in the process of setting up a nonprofit organization, and they already have a name reserved for the shelter.
To pay the legal fees and other expenses of creating the nonprofit, she and Rose set up Homer’s Helpers Fundraiser on Facebook, which has exceeded its original fundraising goal, according to Rose.
The project is “daunting,” Rose said, but Fite “is really good to work with.”
“She can look on both sides of things,” Rose said of her friend. “I might have another opinion, but she may say, ‘Look at it this way.’ She helps people see both sides.”
Fite tries to deflect the credit.
“It’s not just me. Without my partners,” she said, “there’s very little I can accomplish.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.