LAPEL — Last year, just as Lapel Jr.-Sr. High School was set to host the regional high school sectional tournament, the entire state was shut down through an emergency order issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb to slow the spread of the emerging COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year, we were able to host it. It wasn’t exactly the way it was in the past,” said Lapel Principal John Willis.
Among the most highly affected areas of American society affected by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year were schools. Whether they were opened or closed is believed to have affected the quality of education students received as well as whether their parents were able to work.
Anderson Community Schools was the only district in the county that made the decision to continue remote education for the majority of the first semester to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Most districts serving Madison County and nearby communities took a building-by-building and classroom-by-classroom approach to avoid learning loss. Decisions were based on a combination of reports of positive cases in specific buildings and classrooms and also on the state and county’s color-coded charts indicating the levels of spread.
The approaches of the districts mirrored what happened nationwide as some districts returned to in-person instruction while others remained virtual, leading to what became political debates.
Lapel’s Willis said when the fall semester arrived, the high school remained in-person except for seven days of e-learning right before Thanksgiving. The second semester started out on a hybrid learning schedule but returned to full-time in-person instruction by the end of February.
But the past year, by and large, has been one of trial and error, he said.
“You have some data points, and you make some changes, and you figure out if that works,” he said. “We wanted to do group work, but that is kind of difficult when you have to work 6 feet apart.”
One important adjustment, Willis said, was when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention narrowed the distancing space between students from 6 feet to 4 feet.
“It really reduced contact tracing tremendously for us,” he said.
About 40 of the high school’s 460 students opted to continue with virtual education, Willis said.
“There’s some success stories and then there’s not. It takes a mental toll, the whole isolation,” he admitted.
Willis, who recently received his vaccinations, said he expects things to be better as the 2020-21 school year ends and he looks forward to 2021-22.
“We’ll know more in August than we know now,” he said.
South Madison Community Schools Superintendent Mark Hall said his district typically has one of the earliest spring breaks and spent the longest time away from the buildings in the spring.
“We really had no idea what we were facing in March,” he said. “We certainly didn’t expect that when we left for spring break last year, we would never come back.”
In the meantime, Hall said, administrators had to come up with a new game plan to deliver instruction, grade assignments and deliver meals to students.
“Obviously, we had to totally change everything,” he said. “Just about every part of our operation changed, and we’re changing even today. We are doing things differently than we did even in August.”
Hall reported the elementary students in his district have been able to attend in-person 91% of the time, while the secondary students have attended about 75% of the time since the start of the 2020-21 school year. Much of that is because of the constantly evolving medical information and guidance available from local, state and federal health departments.
“Since July, we have all learned a lot about the virus and the way it spreads,” he said. “It was changing like two and three times a week.”
Hall said he’s not certain whether students actually lost a great deal of learning, even last spring when they were at home for 10 weeks because that was during a period when there would have been a great deal of standardized testing.
“It’s possible that in some ways at some level the kids got more instruction than in a typical year because they normally would be doing a lot of testing,” he said.
Because the students have been able to spend most of their time receiving in-person instruction, Hall said, even those who may have been behind had opportunities to catch up.
“Generally speaking, I think us being in-person that first semester, we pretty much had the kids where they needed to be by Christmas,” he said.
Though there has been some speculation in the past that virtual education is likely to be the future, Hall said he believes the pandemic has proven that will not be the case because children thrive with in-person instruction.
“At the end of it, you have to have really good teachers behind it. Even with our full virtual school, we have teachers behind it,” he said.
