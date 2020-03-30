PENDLETON — In the fall of 2016, the Football Friends program was established at Pendleton Heights High School.
Assistant football coach Michael Wilkins and his wife helped create the program, which sends upperclassmen football players to local elementary schools to help out in classrooms.
“Creating something like the Football Friends program was a big deal to me because I believe that our players need to be taught the importance of giving back to the community that comes out to support them every Friday night,” Wilkins said.
Each Friday during the football season, players spend about an hour in a kindergarten classroom at one of three area elementary schools.
Coach Wilkins’ wife, Amanda, is a kindergarten teacher at Maple Ridge Elementary, one of the schools that hosts players each Friday afternoon.
“My 5- and 6-year-olds look forward to every Friday when they see the boys show up wearing their jerseys,” she said. “My students look up to these young men, and they set a great example of being leaders of their program and the community.”
The players engage with the students by participating in activities such as practicing math skills, reading to the students, taking part in craft time, and everyone’s favorite, recess.
“Honestly, many of the 17- and 18-year-old players tell me that the recess days are their favorite trips out to the classrooms,” Michael Wilkins said.
The program was started by the Wilkinses to teach the football players the importance of building strong relationships with their community, something all Pendleton athletic teams strive to do.
“All of our teams usually complete a community service project of some sort each year,” Pendleton Athletic Director Chad Smith said. “I am proud of the way our student athletes give back to the community. We believe that if we want the community to support us, we must support the community.”
The Football Friends program finished its fifth year in the fall, and there has been an overwhelming interest from players to keep it going.
“We have a responsibility to teach them how to be better young men, good citizens and the type of person our community can be proud to have represent it,” Wilkins said.
“It won’t matter in 20 years how many of the Xs and Os they can recall, but hopefully something like the Football Friends program helps create a lifelong sense of duty and community service.”
