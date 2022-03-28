ALEXANDRIA – When the heyday of local business comes up in conversation, inevitably, it turns to the Alexandria Bakery, which was sold in 2003 and shuttered permanently in 2008.
But this past year, Andy Diruzza, the grandson of the founder who started the bakery in 1951, decided to reopen the popular pastry shop at what formerly was Gaither Family Resources, 1617 S. Park Ave. A retired Alexandria firefighter and paramedic, Diruzza worked at the bakery when his father owned it and thought he could make a go of it.
“I was coming to the end of my career, and I knew this business. “I thought I could have a worry-free job,” he said.
The bakery is one of a couple of businesses that have opened in Alexandria over the past year.
Diruzza said he started testing the waters a while back with a Facebook page through which he took orders for some of the classic baked goods, including the pecan and caramel rolls, butter cookies and M&M cookies.
“We got a little following doing that,” he said.
The new bakery includes a little inspiration from its predecessor. Before the original bakery was razed, Diruzza went in and rescued some of the equipment, which is in use in the current business.
“We have butcher block tables that are from the old bakery. We have a proof box.”
Diruzza said he believes his father and grandfather, who have long since passed away, would be proud of the rebirth of their legacy.
“It’s a pretty big deal because they laid the steps before me.”
Though he is using the original recipes as much as possible, the ingredients aren’t the same as they used to be, Diruzza said.
“The flour changed a little bit, and shortenings have changed a lot since we did it.”
Alexandria Economic Development Director Alan Moore said the rebirth of the bakery also means a rebirth for the building where it is housed, which Bill and Gloria Gaither phased out a few years ago as they pursued other interests.
“It gets that space occupied,” he said.
The biggest local development in the past year, Moore said, is the redevelopment of the former Yule Golf Course by nearby Magnolia Health Systems.
The golf course, which originally closed down in 2004, got something of a false restart a few years ago. However, Moore said he is confident the project will move forward as planned this time around.
“They already put in a good amount of money.”
A favorite pastime of business leaders, having a golf course may lead to further business growth for Alexandria, Moore said.
“A lot of business gets done on the golf course. The clubhouse will bring in people for different events and meetings.”
In addition, Moore said, the city’s Main Street organization has stepped up its activity. “They’re trying to beautify downtown to attract more people and bring more businesses downtown.”
Alexandria Chamber of Commerce Director Ashley Olibas said the city has attracted a new yoga studio, Ouroboros Co. at Studio 18, and Simply Sara’s gift shop.
“I think we’re up and coming. We’ve had so many businesses pop up and stay,” Olibas said. “I think there is a cultural shift of small-town living and we do it well. We have a really passionate and empowered community. We have excellent resources.”