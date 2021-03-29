FRANKTON — The town of Frankton has spent the past year preparing for the next two years when several infrastructure projects are expected to be completed.
Town Council President Vickie Hart said like many other communities throughout Madison County and the state, Frankton is separating its stormwater and wastewater systems. The town already is preparing for the construction of a wastewater treatment plant that could be started as early as the fall, she said.
“The infrastructure is very old and sooner or later it’s got to be replaced,” she said.
The stormwater project is expected to cost $24 million and the water project will be $15 million, coming in part from federal funds and in part from user fees, Hart said.
“We’re trying to do a little bit at a time so they don’t get hit all at once,” she said of the costs for the projects.
Updating the water plant and water lines should relieve residents of their water pressure problems, Hart said.
“We have just about completed the design phase,” she said.
While the water and sewer systems are being updated, Hart said, the town also will be installing an advanced metering infrastructure.
“That will be digital meters will every minute of the day record usage for the residences and businesses,” she said.
The town also is going to join the 21st century with the installation of a new fiber optic network over the summer, Hart said.
“That will also greatly help this advanced metering infrastructure. We’re working on those at the same time so they can coordinate,” she said.
Improving the infrastructure is key to attracting new businesses, she said. Some, which she is not yet ready to name, already have expressed an interest in moving to the area.
“They have just been waiting for us to get our infrastructure done,” she said.
Councilman Larry Shively said all this activity is helping the town meet the objectives laid out about three years ago in its ImagineFrankton comprehensive plan.
“I’m pretty happy with where Frankton is right now,” he said. “We’ve hit a lot of stuff on that comprehensive plan.”
Among the other plans that are coming to fruition, he said, is a pending five-year plan for the town’s Parks Department
“We should be hearing back any day if that’s approved. If that gets approved, that frees us up for grants,” he said.
Another project that has been completed, Shively said, is updating of the zoning ordinances. As part of that, he added, a building inspector position is being created.
“We’ve created a functioning BZA and functioning planning commission,” he said. “When they first started, they just did permits, no planning, no nothing.”
Because of Councilwoman Kily Gaskill, the town also is becoming better connected as she improves its social media presence and connection with residents, Shively said. She also is spearheading a texting system that will allow the city to reach most of its residents in the event of emergency, he said.
“One single text message will go out to everybody if we’ve got something going on in town with the utilities,” he said.
In the next few months, the town will be creating its Main Street organization, he said.
