ANDERSON — During the past 13 years Anderson’s economic development efforts have been led by Greg Winkler.
Winkler has served the past six years as director of the Economic Development Department in the administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.
Prior to that he worked four years as a consultant during the administration of Mayor Kevin Smith and four years as the economic development director.
Winkler, 60, grew up in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
“I did my best,” he said when asked about his participation in high school sports. “I played football, baseball, wrestled a little bit and tried boxing until I got my nose busted a few times.”
Winkler said Bartlesville has that small-town feeling, like Anderson.
“There is one tank in Oklahoma that still says Winkler Oil Company,” he said.
His grandfather and great-uncles had direct Cherokee ancestry; during the Oklahoma land rush they located on Indian land.
Winkler also was involved in working as a cowboy and has a belt buckle that he won at a rodeo.
After high school Winkler traveled to Texas to attend Gulf Coast Bible College and obtained degrees in behavioral sciences, theology and a minor in business economics.
“I came to Anderson in 1984 to attend seminary at Anderson University,” he explained. “I didn’t finish seminary but was ordained as Church of God minister and pastored at the North Side Church of God in Muncie for four years.”
Winkler said he then realized a need to take a different career path and enrolled at the College of Architecture at Ball State University.
“I realized after the first summer that I was going to make a lousy architect,” he said, laughing. “So I switched and went into the master’s program for urban and regional planning.”
Winkler went to work for Bonar Engineering in 1991 from 1998 and then worked for Jacobs Engineering.
“I was in Las Vegas to run engineering sales for Nevada, Arizona and Utah,” he said. “It just so happens we won the design build contract for the rebuild of the Interstate 15 that cuts right through downtown Salt Lake City.
“It was preparing for the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City,” Winkler said.
He worked on the expansion of the convention center in Las Vegas, the first federal courthouse and the Las Vegas Justice Center and lots of bridges and road projects.
Winkler came to Anderson in 2004 to work for the Smith administration.
When Smith lost his bid for a second term in 2007, Winkler started his own consulting site selection firm.
Smith hired Winkler to run the economic development department during his second term and then Broderick asked him to remain in the position.
He moved to Anderson in 2018.
“I like to climb,” Winkler said of his hobby. “When I was in Las Vegas, I took some lessons and learned the basics of climbing and rappelling.”
He is married to Tonda, who is a registered nurse, and travels a lot to various jobs.