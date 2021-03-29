PENDLETON — Over the last several months, the town of Pendleton and its residents have experienced the same struggles as many others. No more large events, an increase in Zoom calls, and businesses operating at low capacity. However, despite the pandemic, other sectors of life in Pendleton have grown.
“There was a significant increase in permit applications, including new home developments and improvement permits,” said a representative from the Pendleton Town Hall. “Several property owners took on home improvement projects while home during COVID-19. Town growth has not seemed to slow down, especially with new neighborhoods and residents looking for less dense populated areas.”
One area of business that struggled at the beginning of the pandemic is Pendleton’s extensive nonprofit sector. Fundraising events often provide the bulk of nonprofit funding, so making the adjustment to virtual operation took creative group thinking.
Many organizations came together to help ensure members of the community were taken care of. The South Madison Community Foundation – an organization that provides financial support to organizations by working with donors – worked to provide people with financial resources early on in the pandemic.
“One of our last activities before moving to remote work in March 2020 was to convene a small group of community partners to build and operate an informational website and hotline,” said Tammy Bowman, the Foundation’s executive director. “Our goal was to help people find reliable information and resources about health, education, food access, and financial resources. By doing so, we believed we could alleviate fear and help people make the best decisions given their unique circumstances.”
It was resources like those provided by the South Madison Community Foundation, along with generous members of the community, that helped Pendleton’s businesses remain in operation. More Than Conquerors, an organization that provides a variety of services to children and the community, experienced unprecedented generosity throughout the last year.
Like many other organizations, More Than Conquerors was forced to go remote during the pandemic, but was able to take advantage of the grants provided by the South Madison Community Foundation.
“In the beginning, COVID-19 altered our program from taking care of kids in person to us making deliveries of activity kits and food to families around the community,” said program leader Caitlin Evans. “We shifted pretty much immediately with the help of the South Madison Community Foundation. I applied and was awarded an emergency grant. We’ve had a stressful year just like anyone else. Bills still came but money was less, like many can relate to. Financially, our donations were down, but that has never stopped us. We had a great year for grants.”
Despite the restrictions on businesses, the pandemic brought several organizations and individuals together for the sake of the community.
“Organizations were more open to giving money to new things, and we are honored that we were trusted with funds to try new things ourselves,” said Evans. “I am so thankful for a community who was open, excited, and receptive to our ideas.”
Moving forward, residents and businesses are aware there may still be challenges ahead, but they remain optimistic that their growth in 2020 developed a new skill of adaptability, allowing them to continue to serve the community well in 2021.
“In 2021 we will continue to offer our after-school program and e-learning spots as needed,” said Evans. “We are following the needs of the kids and families and adjusting our programs as necessary. We get things done. We brought activities to kids when people weren’t allowed out. We offered a summer camp when there was very little for kids to do this summer. We met with community organizations about creating e-learning spots shortly after school started, so we were ready to go once hybrid and fully virtual schedules started. More Than Conquerors is able to bring together ideas and people, and in 2020 we were willing to take risks to better our community.”
