ANDERSON — Sitting at her desk inside the Madison County Youth Center, Nichelle Serf talked about her career as a probation officer in Madison County.
A 1987 graduate of Anderson High School, Serf said she was a shy honor student involved in student council and band.
“It’s always been in our family,” Serf said of the legal field, noting that her uncle is a former prosecuting and defense attorney and her older brother practices law in Houston. “I always wanted to be an attorney. I’m still thinking about it.”
Serf planned to attend Spelman College in Atlanta after completing high school.
“It’s a historically black, all-women’s college,” she said. “I always wanted to go there. Growing up, there wasn’t a lot of black teachers or black mentors around in Anderson. I did have my mom and my aunt, and they all talked about it was good to know your heritage and where you come from.”
Serf said her college years were a great experience.
She graduated with a degree in political science and minor in sociology. She stayed in Atlanta long enough to start her own family before she returned to Anderson.
“I’ve been here ever since,” Serf said.
She worked as a bailiff and law librarian and became a probation officer in 1997.
“You are not going to be a millionaire being a probation officer,” Serf said with a laugh. “It’s all about if you want to make a difference in their life, if you want to die knowing you have made some significant strides toward helping people.”
Serf and other probation officers work closely with both the legal system and families to help juveniles stay out of trouble.
“If you can establish a relationship with a child, that is what they are looking for,” she said. “Someone who really cares for them and they can talk to when they think they have no hope.”
The most difficult part of her job, Serf said, is not being able to do more for those she is helping as a probation officer.
“You can’t take these kids home with you,” Serf said. “It would be nice to have just one day where not one kid in this county has an issue.”
