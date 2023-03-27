PENDLETON — Even on a recent sun-splashed day, a brisk wind whipping flags to full extension along State Street reminded those roaming the historic downtown business district that winter still had a grip on the area.
Such days may seem at odds with the thinking behind Ohanalulu, the town’s newest new doughnut, ice cream and coffee shop which opened in August. But owner Nate Haugh said the store’s name and interior features represent an ideal union of his love for both the Hawaiian islands and a good doughnut.
“The culture in Hawaii is very welcoming and community-based, community-focused,” Haugh said. “The whole island, you feel like you’re family there.”
Haugh was speaking from personal experience, having traveled to the islands, he estimates, about 15 times since he was in elementary school. His parents have taken both his family and his brother’s family on biennial trips there since 2011.
“My kids don’t realize that that’s not a normal thing,” Haugh said with a laugh.
A Pendleton resident, Haugh opened his first Ohanalulu store in Fishers in 2020, just before the pandemic struck. The business was beginning to stabilize last June when Quack Daddy Donuts announced its Pendleton storefront would be closing. Haugh said the decision to expand Ohanalulu and add a Pendleton location was made in less than six weeks.
“I was here when Quack Daddy did their grand opening,” Haugh said. “I’m a big doughnut lover, and from the time that I came that first day, I just loved the concept, and Quack Daddy was kind of the inspiration behind me opening Ohana.”
Ohanalulu has become well-known throughout Central Indiana for its extensive selection of add-ons that customers can choose to turn a basic cake doughnut into an imaginative creation. Gummy bears, Chex mix, shredded coconut and even bacon are among the condiments that can be added to a pastry dipped in various flavors of icing to meet nearly any craving.
Haugh said that, partly as a nod to the void left by the departure of Good’s Candy Shop in Anderson, Ohanalulu’s Pendleton location also has a full ice cream menu, along with a variety of flavored coffees. He said offering ice cream was an idea to allow the store to remain open all day.
“I think most of the time, people think of us as a doughnut shop,” he said. “I really want to get the word out that we have ice cream because with Good’s no longer being there, Anderson people obviously love ice cream, and we need to get the word out there that we have really good ice cream.”
Haugh believes the doughnut-ice cream-coffee concept is a good fit for Pendleton’s downtown, and he said he’s received plenty of positive feedback.
“We’re just kind of a natural stop for people as they’re exploring and wanting to try something unique,” he said. “Even though we’re very similar to Quack Daddy, Quack Daddy’s not here anymore. We are still a unique experience for people, and I think we fit very nicely in the neighborhood.”