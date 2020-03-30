ANDERSON — Madison County’s health community is banding together to form a strategic plan to improve local health rankings.
In the Annual Health Rankings released by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Madison County was ranked 91st of Indiana’s 92 counties for quality of life in 2020.
That was an improvement from 2019, when the county was last in the state. Grant County dropped to 92nd this year. Another neighbor of Madison County, Delaware County, sits at 90th.
In health outcomes, Madison County improved to 83rd from 87th in 2019.
The Madison County Health Department was working on a strategic plan when administrator Stephenie Grimes heard the Madison County Mental Health and Addictions Coalition was also thinking about a plan for the future.
“I feel like the mental health piece and the substance use disorder situation needs to be part of our strategic plan,” Grimes said.
The coalition and Health Department have hired Phil Anderson and his company, ReThink, to develop a three-year strategic plan.
Stakeholders in the health community have also come onboard, including the Madison County hospitals, Meridian Health Services, the Jane Pauley Community Health Center, Open Door Health Services, Aspire Indiana Health, Intersect Inc. and the Madison County YMCA.
Anderson met with the coalition during its March meeting and talked about SOAR, an acronym for Strengths, Aspirations, Opportunities and Results. He asked the committee what they would like to see improved in the county and where they wanted to be in the future.
The original plan called for an aggressive timeline of meetings and a completed plan by June. Because of social distancing recommendations in response to COVID-19, those meetings have been postponed.
“If everyone does what they’re supposed to do, their respective roles and responsibilities with the plan, and doing what they do best as agencies and positions, I can’t see anything but success,” Grimes said.
“We just have to move the needle a little bit, and I think we’re going to get some traction.”
