FRANKTON — The arrival of spring brings higher temperatures and blooming flowers, but this year Madison County resident Jennifer Hicks is growing a different kind of garden.
She’s cultivating an oasis, The Clothes Garden, for people who need a little extra support.
“My 10-year-old daughter was my inspiration for this idea,” Hicks said. “For the last two years, she has been saying that we should do a clothing closet where people can come and get clothes for free.
“When we moved into our new house in Frankton, we finally had space.”
What started as a simple operation has grown to occupy the family’s garage, attic and basement. When The Clothes Garden opened in September, the fear of it being overlooked diminished when the community wanted to donate clothes.
By February, about 60 families had benefited.
Between the two jobs Hicks works and driving her children to other volunteer activities, the family finds time to sort and hang donations given to the cause.
With such a busy schedule, Hicks has also reached out to volunteers for help with The Clothes Garden.
April Morrison, a friend of Hicks, has been one of the most reliable sources. Morrison helps sort clothes, organizes times and ways to donate and encourages families in need to contact Hicks on Facebook @The Clothes Garden.
“Jennifer just wants to help and give to people,” Morrison said. “People say all the time that there aren’t any good people out there, but The Clothes Garden is a place that reminds us that there is good in the world. For Jennifer to share this experience with me has been impactful.”
Ian Ragains works with Hicks at the Bureau of Developmental Disabilities Services, where they advocate for adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
As Ragains has grown closer to Hicks, he has observed how she encourages people to have a service mindset and ask for help when needed.
“I think that it is really hard to approach someone for help, but with Jennifer, it doesn’t have to be hard,” Ragains said. “I absolutely think that Jennifer is a great person to reach out to. She is just a well of knowledge about services, and she genuinely cares.”
Hicks makes sure The Clothes Garden doesn’t limit its charitable work.
“It doesn’t matter how much money you make or where you come from,” she said. “If you need clothes, I guarantee we have at least one or two things that you can use and take home with no questions asked.”
