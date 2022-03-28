ANDERSON — The past year has been quite profitable for a couple of Madison County’s post-secondary institutions.
Purdue Polytechnic received word that it and Purdue University-Fort Wayne would share in a five-year $10 million grant from Indianapolis-based Lilly Endowment to expand the West Lafayette campus’ Data Mine Initiative with the Indiana Digital Crossroads initiative.
The Digital Crossroads initiative allows students in any major gain real-world experience through complex data projects in industries from medicine to professional sports. The Data Mine program at Purdue’s West Lafayette campus is training 600 students through partnerships with 26 businesses and is expected to expand to 1,000 students, including those at the Anderson campus.
Purdue Polytechnic Anderson Director Corey Sharp did not return respond to calls and emails for comment.
Anderson University also was one of 16 post-secondary schools to receive a grant in the final phase of the endowment’s Charting the Future for Indiana Colleges and Universities initiative.
In addition, AU received $1 million from former convenience chain owners Jay and Nancy Ricker. Most of the money is being used for renovations at Dunn Hall, with remaining funds to be spent on other residence hall projects.
“It’s been an invigorating, challenging year for AU as we’ve navigated the significant limitations of COVID and changing dynamics of our core demographic students,” said President John S. Pistole. “We’re excited about our new initiatives, inspired by generous donors such as Jay and Nancy Ricker, and sensing God’s call to help equip students to be servant leaders.”
AU increased its commitment to diversity by hiring two high-profile Black administrators, Jimmie Lake, director of the master of business administration program at the Falls School of Business, and Brian “B” Martin, director of the university’s Cultural Resource Center.
Barry L. Callen published his biography of Pistole, providing more insight into the Anderson University president’s past as a former administrator of the U.S. Transportation Security Administration and former deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Originally co-published in hardback by Anderson University Press, “John S. Pistole: Searching for Integrity and Faith,” Press, now also is available in paperback through Amazon and Emeth Press.
Octavia Thorns-Jackson, newly appointed vice chancellor for Academic Affairs at Ivy Tech Community College Anderson, said “growth” among staff and student populations would best characterize the past year under the leadership of Chancellor Mia Johnson.
“The addition of staff and faculty has allowed us to serve more students which in turn has shown us an increase in the students who enroll, are retained, and complete. We look forward to continued growth and serving the community.”