ANDERSON – Timing is everything and just when Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino introduced live dealers, the coronavirus pandemic struck.
Despite having to close the facility for several months, the local entertainment venue returned with harness racing and gaming to a good response from patrons.
On Jan. 1, 2020, Hoosier Park welcomed table games with live dealers, an expansion in gambling that officials had long sought with the hope of drawing more players — and more revenue.
By the end of March the casino closed as a result of the pandemic and didn’t reopen until June with limited capacity and pandemic safety procedures in place.
Hoosier Park and its sister casino, Indiana Grand in Shelbyville, had been limited to electronic games since opening in 2008. However, legislation allowing legalized sports betting across the state, which took effect in September, also moved the start date for live table games up from 2021.
“We could not be happier with the progress of the property and how we’ve improved the property,” said Trent McIntosh, senior vice president and general manager of Hoosier Park at the time of live dealers. “I think the atmosphere says it all. Everybody’s pretty excited about it.”
Caesars Entertainment, which owns Hoosier Park, invested an estimated $5 million in upgrades to add at least 28 tables, along with equipment, gaming accessories, increased storage space and other necessities. Officials pointed out that the anticipated revenue from the live games will enhance offerings in other parts of the facility’s operation, as well as boosting tax income for the city of Anderson.
An on-site dealer school, opened in September 2019, brought in trainers from across the country to prepare staffers for the opening on a condensed timetable, a feat McIntosh noted in remarks to a VIP audience prior to the tables opening to the public.
“We’ve got horse racing, we’ve got slot machines, we’ve got sports wagering, and now we have table games to go along with that,” McIntosh said. “On top of all of that, we’ve created about 250 new jobs in the community.”
Despite a pandemic that delayed its start and forced many races to be run without spectators, the recently concluded 2020 racing season at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino produced strong betting numbers, racetrack officials said.
The all-sources wagering handle increased more than 35% from last year.
Total handle for all of 2020 was $71 million, up 35.5% as compared with the same 105 like days plus the first six days of the 2019 meet. This year’s average daily handle was $639,346 for 111 days of racing, compared to 2019’s average daily handle of $497,460 for 160 days, an increase of 28.5%.
“The 2020 live racing season proved to be an unequivocal success as witnessed by the record-breaking average daily handle,” Rick Moore, Hoosier Park’s vice president and general manager of racing, said in a news release.
Hoosier Park averaged nearly 14 races per day compared to 12.5 races per day last year.
The 2020 Breeders Crown at Harrah’s Hoosier Park pulled in the largest handle in its 27-year history with a total of $2.6 million wagered on the 15-race card on Oct. 31. The previous track record for handle on a single program was set during the 2017 Breeders Crown at $2.1 million.
A merger between Eldorado Resorts Inc. and Caesars Entertainment Corp. was finalized in 2020, creating the world’s largest casino company. Operating under the Caesars name, the company will own more than 55 casino properties in 16 states, including casinos in Evansville and Elizabeth that will likely be sold to satisfy Indiana regulators.
“Obviously we went through an unprecedented shutdown period,” said Bret Yunker, chief financial officer of Caesars Entertainment. “What we’re seeing so far is a very resilient customer base in the (Anderson) market. We think there’s a lot of investment we’re going to start putting back in as soon as we possibly can to expand and upgrade the racing facilities and expand the gaming facilities. That is our game plan.
“We were certainly excited pre-COVID to be thinking about all of those long-run additional amenities, because we think many of them are going to make sense,” Yunker said. “Obviously with the health crisis, some of these facilities may not be able to be in operation in the near term.”
When the casino reopened in June there was a line of patrons waiting to try their luck.
Upon entry, patrons are asked to stand in line 6 feet apart from the person in front and behind them. They are then asked a few questions about whether they feel sick or have been out of Indiana or the country in the last month. Patrons are then asked to present ID as staff members check their temperatures.
The road back to normalcy — or some form of it — for Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino started in May when the facility resumed allowing horses from outside Indiana to enter its barn area.
Under a plan set forth by Gov. Eric Holcomb, Hoosier Park began reopening the barn area on May 11, admitting horses from Indiana in preparation for qualifying races.
Nearly 1,000 employees at the casino were furloughed when the facility closed on March 16 due to the pandemic. Statewide, nearly 4,000 casino employees were laid off from Hoosier Park, Indiana Grand and Horseshoe Hammond as pandemic-related restrictions took effect.
