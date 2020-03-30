ANDERSON — The expansion of Community Hospital Anderson’s community farm and Ascension St. Vincent Anderson celebrating its 125th anniversary were among the headlines for Madison County’s hospitals in 2019.
“Community Farm expanded its growing space from a half acre to an acre and a half for vegetable and flower production in 2019,” CHA spokeswoman Michele Hockwalt said.
Bee hives were added with a grant from the Bee Cause and Whole Kids Foundation and support from Beekeepers of Indiana. A youth gardening space was also added.
A $2 million expansion is currently underway that will add a community center, gazebo, greenhouse, barn and hoop houses.
Community Hospital Anderson along with Central Dispatch brought PulsePoint to the county in 2019.
When Central Dispatch receives a cardiac call, the app will notify residents within a quarter mile and also any “verified responders” who may be off duty but have more in-depth training, such as firefighters.
You can still download the app even if you haven’t had CPR training, since it will give you instructions.
Community Orthopedic Specialty Care also expanded its services in 2019 with a walk-in clinic for orthopedic injuries.
Ascension St. Vincent Anderson was founded in 1894 when John Hickey donated his property to the Sisters of the Holy Cross to build Anderson’s first hospital, originally named St. John’s.
“Over the years, St. Vincent Anderson has evolved along with the community by expanding services to meet the needs of those we serve and opening access to leading-edge technology and health care programs,” Ascension St. Vincent Anderson President Mike Schroyer said at the time of the festivities last summer.
St. Vincent also added a program to honor veterans, “Stars and Stripes,” in 2019. Veterans receive a stars-and-stripes arm band and a special door magnet to identify them.
In addition, a “final salute” ceremony is conducted to honor deceased veterans when they are taken out of the hospital.
St. Vincent also teamed up with the YMCA to bring EnhanceFitness to the county. St. Vincent is the primary sponsor, committing $30,000 over three years.
The program focuses on arthritis management and fall prevention and is free for first-time participants.
