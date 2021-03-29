ANDERSON — While confronting the challenge of the pandemic, Madison County hospitals were also able to make updates to their services and properties in 2020.
Community Hospital Anderson purchased the newest daVinci Surgical System, the fourth generation Xi system, in 2020. The state-of-the-art robot technology allows surgeons to perform precise complex surgeries through a smaller incision allowing for less pain and a quicker recovery.
In 2020, Community also became one of only nine hospitals in the country to be certified as Acute Heart Attack Ready.
In the fight against COVID-19, Community offered on-site polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, testing using a Roche cobas 6800 machine, the only one in the county. Community was also the first vaccination clinic in the county, opening Dec. 18.
“Providing the vaccine clinic has given us the opportunity to serve as a beacon of hope during the dark days of the pandemic,” said Angie Miller, clinic manager. “Seeing the relief and hope on the faces of patients is a wonderful feeling for all of us who work at the clinic.”
Community also welcomed several new providers to Madison County in 2020.
“While managing the pandemic was our major focus in 2020, I found it brought out the best in our Community team,” said Beth Tharp, SVP/president Anderson Region.
“With focus, resiliency, and creativity, we ensured safe access to the care our community needed. Throughout these tough times, we have never stopped planning for the future health care needs in Madison County.”
Also on the front lines of the pandemic, Ascension St. Vincent Anderson completed three building projects in 2020.
They remodeled the hospital lobby including removing some walls to create a new registration area, new reception desk, new flooring and furniture.
Following the updates, the entrance off Jackson Street became the main entrance for patients coming in for diagnostics or to be admitted to the hospital.
The Anderson Center, a behavioral center for mental health and addiction at Ascension, unveiled a new Day School building.
The Day School has been a collaboration with Anderson Community Schools for 14 years and serves students who have needs that can’t be met in the traditional setting.
The addition included two classrooms, four offices, two sensory rooms and common area.
Ascension also remodeled its Wound Center adding hyperbaric chambers used to heal chronic wounds. The technology helps chronic wounds heal by increasing the amount of oxygen a patient’s blood can absorb.
