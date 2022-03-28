ANDERSON — In 2021, COVID-19 continued to have an undeniable impact on Madison County’s efforts to market itself to visitors.
Even as the omicron variant of the coronavirus kept residents and local health officials on edge, the area’s hotels, restaurants and other entertainment venues began to see signs that life was gradually returning to normal.
“There was still a scare from 2020 — are we going to be open, where do we get staff from, how do we maintain standards?” said Mark Thacker, executive director of the Anderson-Madison County Visitors Bureau. “That’s from the hotel and the restaurant and the hospitality industry as a whole.”
Some annual events, Thacker acknowledged, had to be shelved for a second straight year because of COVID-related concerns. Lapel’s Village Fair, for example, endured another cancellation in 2021 as organizers were unable to formulate plans ahead of the fair’s customary spot on the calendar — the weekend following July 4.
Other attractions enjoyed banner years, helped in part by a collective desire to get outdoors. Mounds Park, according to Thacker, saw admissions bounce back in a big way, and campsites — especially on weekends — were well-occupied for most of the year.
“Their campsites were booked for the entire year and that started back in March,” he said. “They saw a lot of successes and they were able to have really strong gate when they did collect gate.”
From a standpoint of regional tourism, Madison County saw nominal increases in hotel stays and other activity related to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament — which was held entirely in Indiana because of coronavirus concerns — and the College Football Playoff national championship game, but not nearly what officials were hoping for.
“We did get little bumps here and there, but not near to what we’ve seen in the past,” Thacker said. “When you put those bubbles in, you put those restrictions on, it really pulls things down.”
The Visitors Bureau also launched a marketing effort to showcase the county’s diverse selection of wedding venues. The idea, Thacker said, is to catch the attention of out-of-town guests who may travel to the area for a single weekend and entice them to consider returning later.
“If you’re transient and are just coming in for a wedding or whatever it is, you have your mission for that weekend,” Thacker said, “but if we can share more of what Madison County has to offer, then we can get you to come back for a second trip.”
As restrictions continue to loosen, Thacker said he’s optimistic that the county’s tourism sector will continue to rebound. The key, however, will be in the messaging.
“I’m a firm believer that Madison County has a lot to offer,” Thacker said. “It’s just how do we help communicate that? How do we attract those guests and customers? We had a pretty strong year, even with the challenges of COVID. I’m anticipating an even stronger year this year.”