ANDERSON — John Huntoon, a resident of Cicero and a professional musician specializing in the trombone, may live in a different city, but he has made Anderson a home over the last couple of decades.
In 1991, Huntoon and his wife moved to Indiana, and in 1998 Huntoon began teaching at Anderson University. While working at AU, he fulfilled his lifelong dream of teaching trombone to college students. However, his teaching experiences did not stop here.
Today, Huntoon is the music director at Central Christian Church in Anderson, where he runs a program called “Just Press Play” — an after-school music academy serving youth.
“I really enjoy my role as the music director at Central Christian Church,” Huntoon said. “The congregation is great, and because of my experience as a college professor I am able to bring over students who can participate in the ensemble.”
Because of his reputation for playing trombone, Huntoon is asked frequently to play in various performances. He has played with the Anderson Symphony Orchestra, Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre and the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, among others.
“My favorite gig is the one that I am playing right at the moment,” Huntoon said. “I am glad when my phone rings or I get an email asking me to participate in a performance.”
Although Huntoon has played in many different settings, two aspects of his career have remained the same — his love for music and people.
A fellow musician and colleague, Rick Vale, believes that Huntoon’s large personality and warmth contribute to his passions.
“John is obviously a very fine musician,” Vale said. “I don’t mean only as a trombone-playing instrumentalist, but as a well-rounded musician who understands the philosophy and theory, and holistic nature of all music and performance.”
Vale admires Huntoon for other reasons, as well.
“I believe he is an inspiration through his love of music, his skill, and mostly his love of people,” Vale said. “He helps instill in his students a continued love of music that doesn’t leave.”
