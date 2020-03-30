ANDERSON — When they first talked about opening a coffee and ice cream shop in the Union Building, Jeffrey and Jerrica Chatman envisioned starting small — perhaps a kiosk in the lobby.
The building manager, Brian Bell, suggested something slightly bigger.
On May 1, 2019, the couple opened the Dapper Cat Café, and since then, word has trickled out about the shop, quickly becoming a staple among a diverse group of downtown dining options.
Despite being tucked away in the corner of the Union Building’s first-floor lobby, the shop attracts a steady stream of lunchtime customers. Workers from the Madison County Government Center, the Anderson Police Department and Anderson University are among the regulars, Jeffrey said.
A young couple embarking on their first entrepreneurial venture, the Chatmans in many ways epitomize the demographic that city officials are trying to attract as part of their ongoing efforts to revitalize the downtown area.
“They’re an awesome company to have,” said Levi Rinker, an economic development specialist with the city of Anderson. “It’s one of those ideal situations where you want to work with them to find out what’s best for the company and how to make it succeed.”
“We got that we were in a hidden spot and people wouldn’t be able to find us, which has been a challenge in some ways,” Jerrica Chatman said. “However, we do a lot of work out in the community, and we have traveled to so many different places serving our ice cream that we got to know people that way. ... They came and found us once they tasted it.”
The Chatmans saw downtown Anderson, with its revamped lineup of restaurants and other entertainment options, as an ideal place to open a business.
“We wanted to be right there on the cusp of the change that we were starting to see … the progress, the emerging businesses,” Jeffrey said.
Jeffrey splits his time between the café and service with the Army National Guard’s Aviation Brigade. He also dabbles in real estate.
He and Jerrica see the Dapper Cat as not only a creative outlet in terms of building and tailoring a business plan, but as something they can pass along to their daughters, ages 12 and 7, when the time comes.
“That was always the goal,” Jerrica said, “to be able to pass down generational wealth that our families may not have had the chance to do. It’s not just about us. It’s about the ones that come after us. We do a lot of teaching trying to get other young people to not base everything on fear and not be scared to jump out and start. It starts with just buying one thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.