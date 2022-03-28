ANDERSON — The popular ice cream shop on 53rd Street that changed hands last year under a cloud of controversy will soon reopen under new ownership – and with an offbeat sense of humor in its branding.
Uranus Indiana, a subsidiary of Missouri-based Uranus Fudge Factory and General Store, plans to open in April. Company officials have been busy remodeling the former Good’s Candy Shop and incorporating some changes that they hope will keep customers coming back.
“You’re going to be shocked when you walk inside,” said Tiffany Baker, director of marketing for Uranus Indiana. “(The changes) are really going to stand out when we take over.”
Former owner Randy Good sold the confectionary in September, four months after receiving backlash on social media stemming from a Facebook post he created, seeking applicants for full- and part-time positions as greeters, cake decorators and package assemblers.
The post, which began as an ordinary help-wanted ad, went on to offer a detailed description of undesirable employees — specifically “splitters” and “pukers.” He said those qualities are often found in girls who “learn it from their mothers.”
“The post itself I thought was benign enough,” Good told The Herald Bulletin. “The life it took on was not necessarily what I said.”
Three days later, Good announced he was selling the store, and in September, he announced an agreement with Uranus.
The new company’s slogan is “The Best Fudge comes from Uranus,” and according to owner Louie Keen, he and his employees enjoy having fun and making people laugh. He said they plan to keep Good’s employees and expand the business.
“We will also be hiring a lot more people and our pay and benefits packages for all our team are hard to beat,” Keen said in a Facebook post about the deal.
Baker said the Anderson location’s amenities will allow the company to manufacture its own lineup of sweet treats, including its signature fudge. The Anderson location’s approach to marketing itself promises to be entertaining as well. Uranus Indiana’s Facebook page includes a photo of a 14-foot female Viking statue with several hints that the icon will make its way to the property in time for the grand opening.
Other updates are planned, as well, to accommodate more traffic.
“One of the big things we’re looking forward to is working on the parking,” Baker said.