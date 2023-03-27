ANDERSON — The Anderson Impact Center serves the near downtown area but, like most not-for-profit organizations, it's struggling to raise necessary funds.
On Thursdays, senior citizens line up for the food pantry and, in another part of the spacious former Robinson Elementary School facility, children attend a pre-school program.
The Impact Center, which was launched in 2012, last year lost a major tenant when the Excel Center moved to the Flagship Enterprise Center.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. recently announced that the city would provide $125,000 to the Impact Center over the next 18 months.
Sherry Peak has been the executive director for eight of the center's 10 years, and Mildred Powell has served as president of the board of directors for five years.
“We need to raise more funds and supplies,” Powell pointed out. “We are getting ready to do a major fundraising effort.”
She said the Impact Center should be operating on a budget of $250,000 and noted that Peak is currently the only full-time employee. Ideally, the Impact Center would have four full-time employees and a strong base of volunteers, Powell said.
The Impact Center facility is a 64,000-square-foot building, and the board of directors is looking to lease space to other community organizations.
“We want to sustain and maintain what we have,” Powell explained. “We want to promote the value of the center to the community.”
Peak said tours of the facility and leasing options are available for prospective tenants.
“We want to be an umbrella organization that promotes and helps organizations wanting to uplift the entire community,” she said. “Working together works. We have the room and the location for other not-for-profits.”
The organization is working with the Apex Leadership Academy and with the Anderson Community Schools to identify the needs in the community and to find a way to address those needs, according to Peak.
The center is partnering, Peak pointed out, with the Gathering of the Queens for the operation of a food pantry and hosts an early head start program.
Thus far this year, the Impact Center has assisted 1,800 local residents.
The center is home to a Community Hospital of Anderson wellness program and the Key Bank computer lab.
“We want to focus on the senior adult population,” Peak said. “We’re planning to have activities two to four times per month.”
The Anderson Public Library provides genealogy classes at the Impact Center and Madison County Historian Steve Jackson will be presenting programs on the county’s history.
The Impact Center is partnering with Turning Point to provide addiction services.
“A goal is to mobilize the senior community by encouraging them to volunteer or for those who want to return to the work force,” Peak explained.
Previously, the center provided workforce development support programs and job placement services, educational opportunities and small business development.
The Impact Center played a key role in the Sweet 16 program to improve the quality of life for residents in the area, but the program was thwarted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re still a gathering place for many community organizations and activities," Peak said. “We want to continue to instill hope in the community.”