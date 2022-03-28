CHESTERFIELD — Over the last four years, the town of Chesterfield has been working to improve and enhance the town’s park.
“When I ran for office in Chesterfield, that was my goal, to increase the parks,” Ed Leonard, Chesterfield town council president said. “You’ve got to have good parks and places for kids to go.”
Last year the town was able to refurbish some of the playground equipment and added new safety mulch to the playground.
Leonard said that the town council was not prepared for another major project last year. He noted that the council was still recuperating after the town added a splash pad back in 2018.
This year, Leonard said, the town will be relocating the skateboard park to just south of the town park. The council is also looking at paving more parking spots and updating the light fixtures near the park. Leonard also mentioned adding basketball court.
The town of Chesterfield received a Community Crossings Grant in 2021 to start paving a portion of State Road 67. The paving project will start at the Chesterfield town limit, in front of Jazzi’s Flower Center, and end at the I-69 ramp near Wendy’s.
The paving project is set to begin the first week of April and is estimated to be completed by the last week of May, according to Leonard.
The town council is also in the process of applying for the Community Crossings Grant for 2022. With this grant, the town is hoping to pave Water St. The project will include paving of one other town street as well.
“One particular street, Walnut Street, we’re trying to include … since it’s kind of a cross road between two portions of town,” Leonard said.
He is hopeful that the town will receive the Community Crossings Grant again to complete this project.
The council is looking to pave most residential roads, though funds for this project will not come from Community Crossings Grants. The town has allocated funds to pave residential roads over the next few years.
In 2021, Leonard said, the town council began to crack down on sidewalks in town. The council hopes to redo the sidewalk along Anderson Road this year, as well as sidewalks in a few neighborhoods.
“Every year we’re going to try and refurbish or replace sidewalks that are broken up and not in good shape,” he said.