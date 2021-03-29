ANDERSON — Before the COVID-19 pandemic there was the opioid epidemic.
While the former dominates the headlines, the latter worsened as measures necessary to stop the spread of the virus left people who were fighting addiction isolated.
"I don't have the numbers for the year before, but this year we're averaging around 60 to 80 overdoses a month and that's just what's recorded," said Ryan Traub peer recovery coach coordinator for the Madison County Health Department.
Traub leads a team of five peer recovery coaches that have been working since July.
A study published in JAMA Psychiatry found a 29% increase in hospital visits for opioid overdose from 2019 to 2020.
The opioid epidemic was declared a public health emergency in October 2017 and has been renewed every three months since, most recently in January.
Infection control measures necessary to slow the spread of a new virus meant meetings for people fighting substance abuse disorder went online.
"It's not the same on Zoom. We're grateful for it, but for a lot of people it's not the same," Traub said.
He's optimistic for the year ahead as the county has been at the blue advisory level for several weeks allowing things to start opening back up and groups to start meeting again.
"All that definitely helps out the recovery community," Traub said.
Also a boost to the community is the opening of Aspire Indiana Health's Mockingbird Hill Recovery Center.
"They accept HIPA and Medicaid which is something that we were in dire need for here in Madison County," Traub said.
