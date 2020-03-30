ANDERSON – Krystal Ardayfio lived a life most Madison County children could only dream of, riding camels and experiencing the sights and sounds of the bazaars near Incirlik Air Base in Turkey.
Anderson may not be anything like Turkey, where the self-described Air Force brat spent part of her childhood, but some of the lessons learned in that exotic locale are transferable because people are very similar in their wants and needs the world over, she said.
“That taught me a lot about how big the world is, inclusiveness, diversity,” Ardayfio said. “My biggest interest is anything I’ve never done before. That came from growing up in different places, so you have to be open. When you’re brown and travel, you feel welcome. Most of the world is brown people.”
That understanding has enabled Ardayfio, workforce development consultant for Ivy Tech’s Anderson campus, to be effective in the bias and privilege training of staff, one of the many hats she wears.
Ardayfio was born 43 years ago in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Charles Jackson and retired teacher Edith Stone. With a father in the Air Force, the family moved so frequently, she attended eight schools during her childhood.
“Ballet was my thing till fifth grade,” she said. Then her interests shifted to basketball, volleyball and track.
In high school, Ardayfio said, she took a non-traditional pathway and studied auto body technology.
“It was the ’90s. I was the only girl in there,” she said. “I like to build things, fix things.”
Working her way through college as an optician and with the Ford Foundation, Ardayfio started at the University of Detroit and later at Harvard Extension as a transfer student.
Since then, Ardayfio has worked with small businesses and smaller ethnic communities, helping to launch about 40 small businesses in the Roxbury area of Boston.
“I got to see a lot of disparities that people live with. I think I saw firsthand what the change could be for a fledgling business owner being brought into the economy,” she said. “Every position I ever held, that was sort of the framework of what I did.”
A mother of six, Ardayfio came from Boston 13 years ago to work at the Indiana University School of Medicine. She joined Ivy Tech about 10 months ago.
In her current role, she works as a liaison between Ivy Tech and the business community, trying to identify workforce needs so students receive the kind of education that can lead to gainful employment. She also teaches a freshman orientation class.
“You always see them go hand-in-hand. Education and jobs always go together,” she said.
Ivy Tech-Anderson Chancellor James Willey described Ardayfio as “a real gem.”
“She’s the total package in that she’s smart, she’s energetic and she has the right attitude,” he said. “We were very fortunate to have Krys join us. She brings a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of great ideas. She’s very adaptable to a lot of situations.”
