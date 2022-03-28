ANDERSON — Since the start of the COVID pandemic, the Jane Pauley Community Health Centers have seen an uptick in patients seeking behavioral health care, which most commonly helps those with mental health or substance abuse disorders.
In 2019, the Jane Pauley health centers in Madison County had 25,692 visits for behavioral health. This number increased to 28,623 in 2021.
“Those folks that, during the pandemic, were cocooned in their house are finally starting to come out,” said Jane Pauley CEO Marc Hackett.
He explained that the need for behavioral health services became so large, that some facilities were having a hard time getting patients scheduled due to high patient loads.
“I would say it’s close to double the number of what we had before,” Hackett said.
Prior to the pandemic, Hackett said there was already a lack of behavioral health providers. Psychologists and other behavioral health providers are in high demand across the country.
This is an issue, Hackett said, because a majority of people in the field now are near retirement age.
The Jane Pauley clinic located at Community Hospital Anderson was the second busiest Jane Pauley site in 2021.
“(It’s) obviously meeting a need there,” Hackett said.
The hospital is positioned near the city’s 46016 ZIP code, which is the most underinsured in the county. Jane Pauley health centers aim to provide services for those who are uninsured.
While the clinic is not free, cost is based on the patient’s household income. Hackett said patients can be seen for as little as a $20 copay.
“We’re there to provide these services to those who probably would go without care,” Hackett said.
Also in 2021, Jane Pauley health centers helped fight the COVID-19 pandemic. They offered testing and vaccinations for patients. Now, patients can receive free N95 masks as a part of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 plan.
Hackett said that in 2022, the Jane Pauley Community Health Center located at the Wigwam in Anderson is looking to add dental services, as this is a growing need in that community.
Additionally, Jane Pauley health centers of Madison County will be partnering with local food pantries to provide patients with free food when they come for their visits.
“Some folks are pretty proud and don’t want to go to a food pantry, but if they’re there at the health center and we’re able to provide them with a box of goodies … they may take it from us,” Hackett said.
More details about this project will be released when all details are finalized, though Hackett said it can be expected before 2022 is over.