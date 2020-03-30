ANDERSON — Anderson Prep has never seen anything quite like the recently completed girls basketball season.
Eight wins came before the calendar swapped to 2020, and that was enough to set a school record. The Jets went on to finish the season with a 14-10 record — the first winning campaign in program history — and even claimed their first victory in the Madison County Tournament.
It was a remarkable turnaround for a team that suffered a winless season in 2014-15 and won just six combined games over the next three years.
Senior Savannah Prewett was a big part of the success, becoming the first player in program history to score 1,000 points. She had a front-row seat to the good times and the bad and shared her unique perspective with The Herald Bulletin in January.
“It means a lot, coming from the program that was a doormat,” Prewett said. “Now people have to watch out for us. I’ve seen 80-point blowout (losses). We were shocked to win (in the past), but not anymore.”
The individual accolades didn’t end with Prewett. Senior Madison Stamm, whose transfer in from Mount Vernon two years ago helped jump start the turnaround, became the first player in program history to be invited to Hoosier Basketball Magazine’s Top 60 senior workout.
Together with fellow senior Tommya Davis, Prewett and Stamm helped change the face of one of the longest struggling programs in the area.
“The shift in focus is that we don’t go into any game expecting to lose anymore,” APA coach Jessica Hornocker told The Herald Bulletin in December.
The Jets weren’t the only city athletes etching their names into their program’s history books this year. Anderson wrestler Willie Dennison won his third consecutive Madison County championship in 2019 and added sectional and regional titles after the calendar changed.
He ultimately qualified for the state finals, becoming the first Indians wrestler to compete on the mats at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in 16 years.
“It’s a pleasure to coach him and to have been here the last three years to watch him grow,” Anderson coach Sean Clark told The Herald Bulletin in February. “It couldn’t happen to a better kid as far as that goes, but it didn’t just happen. He’s earned it, of course. But it’s always good when that person’s such a positive, influential person. Everybody loves that kid.”
The other big news on the city athletics scene in 2019 was made by the Liberty Christian soccer team.
A coed unit, the Lions claimed their second sectional title in three years with a 1-0 victory against Sheridan when senior Cade McCord rammed home a rebound goal with a little more than three minutes remaining.
“Late in the season, we were learning and growing,” Liberty Christian coach DJ Callahan told The Herald Bulletin in October. “But we put it together, and we played the way we really wanted to play in the postseason.”
