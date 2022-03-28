ANDERSON – Even as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to disrupt classrooms, the public and private schools serving Madison County and surrounding areas moved ahead with the business of education.
In May, supporters of Pendleton Heights High School LGBTQ+ students took on administrators and the school board after three teachers were told they were not allowed to display pride flags, which the students said signaled they were allies. A federal court in November also sided with the LGBTQ+ students who had complained they were not allowed to advertise the activities of the Gay-Straight Alliance, raise funds or be included in the student handbook.
At Anderson Community Schools, the area’s largest district by student population, Joe Cronk was named as permanent superintendent.
That came amid concerns voiced by members of the Black community that the all-white school board initially did not conduct a search and concerns that ACS’s instructional leaders need a strong background in diversity to serve the more than 46% of students who are non-white. In response, the district made Treva L. Bostic’s position as director of multicultural education full time.
“The first year for a superintendent is always challenging. My first year has been no different,” Cronk said. “I am also proud of the strides we’ve taken toward developing a unified diversity plan and the steps taken to broaden our understanding of the diverse population we serve.”
Daleville Community Schools also faced a leadership change as Greg Roach came on board in April as an assistant superintendent expected to replace longtime Superintendent Paul Garrison.
“This year, we were able to add new resources to expand educational opportunities for our students,” Roach said.
Some of the additions include installing advanced technology/manufacturing labs in each school, creating autism and sensory rooms in the schools and entering into an eSports partnership with Ball State University.
Alexandria Community Schools sold its administration building on Washington Street and moved district staff to the former elementary school. Now known as The Hub, other parts of the former elementary school are used by other organizations, including the YMCA and the Alexandria Community Center.