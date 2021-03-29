LAPEL — As residential growth continues along the Interstate 69 corridor, the town of Lapel is upgrading the water system and improving several streets.
This past year Lapel received $1.4 million in state grants.
The town was awarded a $700,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs to upgrade its water system. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced the awarding of the grant with the funds going toward a planned $4 million project.
The project includes installing 10,550 linear feet of water main, complete well improvements and improvements to water treatment and storage.
Funding for the grant program originates in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Developments Community Development Block Grant program and is administered by the State of Indiana.
Lapel intends to provide matching funds of $3.3 million through existing reserve funds and a loan from the Indiana Revolving Loan Fund.
Chad Blake, president of the Town Council, said the town has been seeking the grant for about five years.
“It’s very exciting,” Blake said. “We have received preliminary approval for the loan from the Indiana Revolving Loan Fund. We recently received the Community Crossings grant, so there will be a lot of work being done in Lapel next year.”
Lapel was awarded a $669,439 through the Community Crossing grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation earlier this month.
The town is providing $233,150 in matching funds, with the repaving of County Road 200 South in front of the fire station at the top of the list.
Lapel received $315,000 in Community Crossing grant funds in 2019 for work on Main Street.
The water project must be completed within 18 months of receiving the grant funding.
Blake said the town intends to refinance two existing bonds with an annual payment of $260,000.
The new annual payment is estimated at $280,000 at a lower interest rate.
Robert Bellucci, project manager for Commonwealth Engineers, said work on the project is expected to start next summer.
The project is being planned to meet future needs of the community for 20 years.
Bellucci explained the work includes cleaning the two existing wells, replacing the pump at the Fourth Street well and other equipment upgrades.
Upgrades are planned at the water treatment plant for the filtration system and controls.
Bellucci said a new mixing system to improve water quality will be undertaken for the 200,000-gallon elevated storage tank and the 200,000-gallon ground storage facility.
Four priority areas have been identified to improve the distribution system, which includes old and undersized pipes.
“We will replace all of the old pipes with 8-inch pipes,” Bellucci said. “That will improve water quality and water pressure.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.