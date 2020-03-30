ANDERSON – It proved to be quite an eventful athletic year in Lapel, especially during the fall.
Luke Combs, the long-distance runner, pulled off a rare podium feat. He finished third in the 1,600 meters at the state track and field championships in June then followed that up with a third-place finish in the state cross country meet in November.
“I think I was a little more satisfied with my track performance because I was a junior and I’d never been all-state before,” Combs told The Herald Bulletin in December. “And that first all-state is really special. But, at the same time, some kids in track run the 3,200 and some run the 1,600, but in cross country we all run the same distance, so it’s still very special.”
Around the same time Combs was completing his double feat, fellow senior Jesse McCurdy was advancing to the state semifinals in the boys tennis tournament after leading the Bulldogs to their seventh straight sectional title.
McCurdy fell to eventual state champion Presley Thieneman of Carmel but not before becoming the first player in program history to reach the state finals.
“If I could sum (my career) all up in one word, that word would be ‘grateful’,” McCurdy told The Herald Bulletin in December.
“I’m grateful for my family that has pushed me. I’m grateful for my teachers who have invested in me. I’m grateful for my friends that I didn’t know four years ago. I’m grateful for my teammates and my coaches, and I’m grateful for God and what he’s given me. ... Four years ago, I was in need of a fresh start for high school, and Lapel truly gave that to me.”
The girls golf team also got a fresh start in 2019, reaching the state tournament for the first time, behind the brilliant play of freshman Macy Beeson. The Bulldogs finished 13th as a team, and Beeson placed 13th as an individual.
With just one senior on the squad, the future is extremely bright at Lapel.
“I just told the girls to just go have fun,” second-year coach Dylan Crosley told The Herald Bulletin when the team qualified for state in September. “It’s an extra tournament; just go have fun. We know where we stand in the state. They made it to state, and you can’t get much better than that.”
The Bulldogs’ south Madison County neighbor, Pendleton Heights, also experienced some highlights, especially on the track, where junior Patience Sakeuh qualified for the state finals in three events.
She placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles, 15th in the 300-meter hurdles and 22nd in the long jump.
Perhaps more impressively, all of it came after a hamstring injury limited her in the sectional.
“I could have done better,” Sakeuh told The Herald Bulletin in June, “but getting fourth place, I’m going to say that it was my best.”
