PENDLETON — Officials are constantly preparing for emergencies, but it’s difficult to make preparations for the unknown.
Several valuable lessons were learned by emergency workers when an EF-2 tornado touched down in Pendleton on May 27, 2019, according to Tom Ecker, executive director of the Madison County Emergency Management Agency.
Local officials learned more about debris management, volunteer organization and safety and the creation of a long-term recovery group.
No one died as a result of the EF-2 tornado, but the destruction and devastation left in its wake were catastrophic to many Pendleton residents.
The tornado hit about 8:05 p.m. on Memorial Day just west of Pendleton, moving through the north side of town toward Huntsville.
Many eyewitnesses said the tornado appeared so fast that it was over before they could take shelter.
Streets into the town were closed and only essential emergency workers were allowed in the community by law enforcement. Residents were ordered to shelter in place or evacuate.
Power outages and three broken gas lines — caused by uprooted trees — added to the chaos.
At first, crews used dump trucks to carry away limbs and debris, but they quickly learned that construction dumpsters were more efficient than the dump trucks. The dumpsters are both wider and more shallow, Ecker explained.
The temporary use of a volunteer center at the Pendleton Christian Church was extremely helpful, he said, and allowed emergency workers to provide safety briefings to volunteers.
Those who were at least 18 years of age, or 16 and accompanied by an adult, registered at the center. Based on skill level or need, they were assigned to various areas of cleanup within the community.
John Montgomery, Red Cross disaster program specialist for east central Indiana, said the group established a shelter for people who could not stay in their homes because of storm damage or continued power outages.
Most people opted to say in their homes even without electricity. Montgomery said that decision prompted the disaster aid organization to begin feeding families door-to-door with donated sandwiches and water.
Power and gas lines were fixed within days, and volunteers helped to feed the community, cut down trees, remove limbs and haul them away.
“We had over 5,000 volunteers that registered with us,” Ecker said, noting that, with the help of the volunteers, cleanup efforts were accelerated.
Generators and portable restrooms were brought in so the annual June Jamboree in Falls Park could take place eight days after the tornado.
About 1,500 structures were surveyed after the tornado, and 500 were damaged to some degree, Ecker said. Roughly 30-40 of the structures sustained heavy damage or were destroyed.
One of the biggest problems for homeowners after the tornado was tree removal, he said. A survey showed that most insurance companies paid a total of $500 to homeowners for tree removal.
Ecker said people with more than one tree that had to be removed found themselves underinsured and requiring additional assistance.
“We were able to help 160-plus homes with either being uninsured or under-insured,” he said.
Uprooted trees were especially difficult to remove.
“Insurance covers the removal of limbs and the tree itself, but not the root ball,” Ecker said. “We have had some of them that are 10 to 12 feet in diameter.”
Ecker said a long-term recovery committee was able to address individual needs of residents affected by the tornado and will remain in place until at least May 2020.
“If it needs to go longer, it will,” he said.
