ANDERSON — Buffeted by supply chain issues, a worldwide microchip shortage and other challenges, the area’s automobile dealers spent much of 2021 adapting to new ways of doing business.
The microchip shortage, which many industry observers believe began in the early days of the pandemic, when chip buyers slashed their orders and prompted semiconductor plants to cut production, meant fewer new cars on dealer lots. That, in part, helped drive used car prices to all-time highs.
“Every single person in the used car market now doesn’t have any point of reference to look back on for anything like this,” Ivan Drury, senior manager of insights at Edmunds, told The Herald Bulletin in January.
“The microchip supply shortage has transformed our process of selling from a selection of stock vehicles sitting on our lot to taking reservations for vehicles that are in the build process,” said Mary Jamerson, owner of Myers Autoworld in Anderson. “We’ve seen increased custom ordering specific models for many clients.”
Jamerson described 2021 as “a major transitional period” for local dealers and the industry as a whole. She said streamlining her dealership’s website, which became a priority as the pandemic raged in 2020, began to pay dividends last year in the form of increased online sales.
“We actually expanded our reach and served even more clients with fully transparent and trustworthy practices that better served their needs and budgets,” she said.
Jamerson and many of her peers suspect that sparse new vehicle inventory at dealer sites will be “the new normal” for the foreseeable future, especially if consumers choose to remain on the sidelines and make do with their current vehicles.
Lingering inflation and uncertainty connected to the situation in the Ukraine likely will continue to keep gas prices inflated, Jamerson acknowledged. But she pointed to historical trends showing that smaller, fuel-efficient SUVs, hybrid and electric vehicles have done well during similar situations.
“That was the case in 2008,” she said. “We are even better poised for it with Ford and GM offering more fuel-efficient choices today.”