ANDERSON – Local colleges and universities have continued to bring their strategic plans to life with a variety of initiatives to enrich the education of students and enhance the workforce in Madison County and beyond.
Purdue Polytechnic-Anderson Director Corey Sharp said his campus is moving the region toward a workforce with greater experience and knowledge as the world is driven more by technology.
“This past year has been exciting and challenging. We have taken on fascinating senior capstone projects that will make a real impact in our community and around the globe,” he said.
The Anderson campus launched an inaugural regional robotics competition; created a comic book to attract middle school students to science, technology, engineering and mathematics-oriented careers; and put a greater emphasis on design thinking, in which students, as they design products and services, put a greater emphasis on the needs of the end user.
In addition, students are working on water filtration systems for third world countries, medical devices and leaf scanners for farmers.
Students also are taking advantage of Purdue’s global reach through the university’s study abroad programs and international internships.
Sharp said Purdue Polytechnic’s launch of the Anderson Advanced Manufacturing Program in partnership with the City of Anderson, JobSource and local industry partners has been one of the most rewarding projects of his career.
“We are truly making a difference,” he said. “Our team is helping the citizens of Anderson find better jobs that lead toward economic mobility.”
Ivy Tech-Anderson Chancellor James Willey said his campus has made a concerted effort to provide wrap-around services to assist students by removing barriers. That includes drop-in child care when students are on campus, an increase in the number of eight-week courses and increased certifications so students can start their careers while they still are in school.
“Overall, our 2019-20 enrollment was strong and we found opportunities to expand our workforce offerings to local manufacturers and heath care providers,” he said.
Anderson University remains at the forefront of national security and cybersecurity studies as a hub of special visits by former federal officials, such as former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft and J. Chris Inglis, former deputy director of the National Security Agency.
The university also has brought its archaeological holdings out of the basement of the School of Theology with the opening of the Jeeninga Museum at York Performance Hall.
