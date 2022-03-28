ANDERSON — Mask and vaccine mandates and other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic may have divided Americans along political lines, but churchgoers in Madison County remained determined to unite around spiritual matters.
“For me to just stand up and preach politically would not be wise or true to the purpose of the church,” said Daniel Stevens, senior pastor at Grace Baptist Church in Anderson.
In-person attendance at many local churches has returned nearly to pre-pandemic levels, including at Grace Baptist, where Stevens said services have gradually been consolidated and the church’s worship space looks much like it did before social distancing and other precautions became routine.
“We’ve slowly made all the transitions back,” he said. “We started out with multiple services with chairs spread out…but now we seem to be back in general to what it was like before.”
For some local churches, the painstaking return to normalcy began with cautious gatherings at Easter last April.
“It was challenging to be apart from God’s people,” recalled Matt LaMaster, senior pastor at Southern Heights Christian Church on Anderson’s south side. “It was challenging to feel absent from others and to not be able to celebrate in person.”
Some churches remained guarded in their approaches to in-person gatherings throughout the year. The time apart prompted many to reevaluate some of their outreach methods, which in the long run will make for more effective ministry, some leaders believe.
“This season has forced us to be creative and think of ways we can stay connected,” said Jonathan Grubbs, lead pastor at Park Place Church of God in Anderson. “That’s been good for us.”
Many congregations remained connected via prayer meetings and Bible study groups on Zoom. Other churches augmented their ministry offerings by livestreaming services and archiving sermons on YouTube.
Still, many pastors maintain that their congregants’ most pressing spiritual needs are most effectively met in person, in the company of other like-minded believers.
“We have a larger online following, and I think that’s going to stay that way for a lot of people,” Stevens said. “Hopefully, people who are using the online (offerings) will see the need for fellowship and the need for connections.”