In 2022, Madison County still does not have a smoke-free air ordinance, though smoking in certain areas is restricted due to an Indiana law passed by the Legislature in 2012. The state law prohibits smoking at most workplaces, including restaurants, and allows places like bars and casinos to still allow smoking inside the facilities.
In June 2020, the Madison County Board of Health voted to recommend a total smoking ban in the county, with the exception of cigar bars. The ban would have included casinos, bars and any restaurants that still allowed smoking.
However, no ordinance was written due to lack of support from the county commissioners. That is the most recent time the county board of health tried to pass a smoke free air ordinance.
Karesa Knight-Wilkerson serves as the executive director and tobacco control coordinator at Intersect, a local organization that aims to promote, encourage and empower residents to lead a healthy lifestyle.
In September 2021, Knight-Wilkerson established a Breathe Easy Madison County Coalition. The purpose of the coalition is to prevent tobacco use and promote safe, smoke-free workplaces.
The coalition, made up of local community members, public health professionals and organizations, is focusing on creating a citywide smoking ban for Anderson.
“We would love to do county (wide), but right now, county (wide) is not looking like it would be feasible,” Knight-Wilkerson said.
Since there has been lack of support from the county commissioners in recent years, Knight-Wilkerson is working with the Anderson City Council to find a sponsor for the ordinance.
Knight-Wilkerson’s main focus with the smoking ban is Hoosier Park Racing & Casino. Her main concern with smoking in casinos and bars is employee safety. In Indiana, approximately 1,300 people die each year from secondhand smoke exposure, according to the CDC.
“All employees should be protected at work. … We would really like to see casino workers protected as well as bar and private club (employees),” she said.
Most casinos argue that going smoke free would hurt their business. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that smoking bans do not hurt the hospitality industry.
One example comes from Pueblo, Colorado. In 2003, a smoking ordinance was adopted, barring smoking in public places and workplaces, including restaurants and bars. Afterward, a 20.3% increase in the combined bar and restaurants sales tax was reported.
According to a survey by the American Nonsmoker’s Rights Foundation, 79% of the 1,500 respondents would prefer to play in a smoke-free casino.
“The statistics show that most, if not all, businesses increased business upon (being) smoke free,” said Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for the Madison County Health Department.
She noted that some local businesses have reached out to the Health Department, asking for a smoke-free ordinance.
“It kind of takes the burden from them if it’s an all-or-nothing,” Mellinger said, as businesses would gain more support for being smoke free if it was required.
The parks in Anderson also allow smoking. Knight-Wilkerson has been in contact with the Anderson Parks Board to discuss smoke-free parks. However, Knight-Wilkerson is hopeful that if the City Council adopts a smoke-free air ordinance, parks will be encompassed with that.