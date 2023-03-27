ANDERSON — The days of ultra-cheap mortgage lending rates — 3% and lower — are long gone, and some local real estate professionals believe they may never return.
“We might not see it again in our lifetime,” said Heather Upton, owner of the Real Estate Pros of Keller Williams in Pendleton. “I think reality now is really setting in with those people who put things on pause. They’re realizing we’re just not going to get there.”
In line with several nationwide trends, the local housing market struggled to regain steady footing late in 2022 after a series of rate increases by the Federal Reserve — seven throughout the year, including three from September through December — sent would-be buyers scurrying to the sidelines. By October, according to data compiled by the National Association of Realtors, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage had more than doubled — from 3.22% to 6.98% — in less than 10 months.
A slowing housing market, according to Fannie Mae, one of the nation’s leading mortgage holders, is “likely to tip the economy into a modest recession in the first quarter of 2023.”
Locally, real estate professionals acknowledge that, with potential buyers dealing with inflation, their focus has been on coaching sellers on the finer points of marketing their homes to attract reluctant buyers.
“It’s a lot more educating and setting the expectations and getting people into action,” Upton said. “You have to look at your competition now versus what has sold, so our pricing is all around the competition and making sure that you’re priced right.”
Upton and others see signs of a rebound in the market. New data released by MIBOR in January showed that inventory levels in Central Indiana are gradually replenishing. Although overall active listings were down slightly from December, the MIBOR report showed a 2.2-month supply of houses for sale — the first time that number has been above two since January 2020.
“While inventory levels are moving toward a more balanced market and have improved significantly from the low levels experienced over the last several years, they are still relatively low from a historical perspective,” said MIBOR CEO Shelley Specchio.
As the market gradually moderates, and if the Fed’s rate hikes accomplish their intended goal of cooling inflation without tipping the economy into recession, Upton remains optimistic that buyers and sellers alike will be able to adapt to a new normal of seemingly — but not historically — high mortgage interest rates.
“It’s about sharing and letting (buyers) know that 3% (interest rates) is just not reality anymore,” Upton said. “Some of our buyers, now that their house payments are higher, they’ve had to make some concessions and maybe sell some things and put down a bigger down payment or look in a different area. We’ve had to adjust some of their searches, but they’re not out of the market, and they will continue to buy.
“You have to work different and be more creative than we had to 12 months ago.”