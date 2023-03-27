ANDERSON — Several factors have converged to produce one of the more challenging recruiting environments local educators have seen in recent years.
In addition to a mass exodus of teachers from the field due to challenges arising during the pandemic, educators have pointed to rising stress levels, lack of administrative support and general feelings of burnout as reasons for leaving their jobs.
“It’s becoming more difficult every year to fill our spots,” Mark Hall, superintendent at South Madison Community School Corp., told The Herald Bulletin last month. “There’s a lot of competition out there (to fill) jobs right now.”
According to a report on pandemic learning published by the Government Accountability Office in June 2022, more than 230,000 educators – an estimated 7% of all professional instructors in public education – left their jobs between 2019 and 2021.
Filling those openings is becoming an increasingly difficult proposition, as many traditional pipelines providing new teachers have begun to dry up. Interest in teaching programs both at the undergraduate and graduate levels has apparently begun to wane, as evidenced by a recent survey by the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education. It found that in 2021, 19% of undergraduate-level and 11% of graduate-level teaching programs at universities across the country saw a significant drop in enrollment that year.
“I believe that everyone is – or should be – concerned about this,” said Joe Cronk, superintendent at Anderson Community Schools Corp. “With the high level of scrutiny and, at times, unrealistic expectations now placed on teachers, there is a reduction in students wishing to enter the profession.”
Some advocates point to legislative hurdles at the state level that are adding to teachers’ frustrations. Specifically in Indiana, some officials are concerned with the significant increase in emergency teaching permits – more than 6,200 last year, according to the Indiana Department of Education, a figure that represents about 10% of the state’s entire teaching workforce.
“That leads to low wages, unaffordable benefits, people being stagnated on salary,” said Randy Harrison, president of the Anderson Federation of Teachers Local 519. “That’s what’s making it so difficult, let alone the challenges we face with dealing with all the different behaviors and learning situations.”
Late last year, a group of ACS administrators and AFT members met to discuss ongoing staffing shortages throughout the district. Among the ideas discussed were improving coordination with the district’s community partners to provide more volunteers to help cover classes.
The district is also now part of Ball State University’s Student Voluntary Services system, which provides opportunities for education students to fulfill course requirements through substitute teaching, among other assignments.
Local educators said they’re committed to exploring as many potential leads as needed to attract and keep promising teachers and specialists, either those initially entering the field or returning to it.
“We’re working with colleges and universities in Indiana to recruit new teachers,” Cronk said. “We’re offering stipends to attract new teachers that work in hard-to-fill and in-demand areas, and releasing a multi-faceted marketing campaign to recruit new teachers and staff to the district.”