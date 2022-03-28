ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria Community Schools has the good fortune of being fully staffed with the teachers it needs this school year – with one wrinkle: Some of the 85 teachers are operating under emergency licenses.
“We’ve started to develop a multi-pronged approach to hiring and retaining staff. However, some of the strategies will take several years to bear fruit,” said Alexandria’s Superintendent Melissa Brisco.
Though Alexandria isn’t short any teachers, Brisco, like many of her colleagues in the schools and districts that serve students in Madison County and surrounding areas, is acutely aware of the well-documented teacher shortage that has taken place over the past decade and appears to stretch into the visible future.
Most schools and districts are trying to fill their teacher candidate pools by attending job fairs and trade shows and developing transition to teaching and teacher residency programs in partnership with education schools at nearby colleges and universities. Some, such as Madison-Grant and Indiana Christian Academy are even turning to their own student populations, starting early to encourage them to take dual credit classes and enter teacher training programs.
“We need to get back to a point where the profession is given the respect it’s due so it becomes more attractive to prospective students,” Brisco said.
Madison-Grant Superintendent Scott Deetz said that, for his district, much of the shortage is due to its proximity to Hamilton County, where teacher salaries are more competitive. The district, in part, tries to overcome that barrier by offering signing bonuses.
“When we hear that a teacher in another district may move into our area, we are connecting with them so they become familiar with us,” he said.
Those who haven’t already experienced it also are anticipating a shortage of administrators, most of whom start out in the classroom. Schools and districts also are reporting shortages in a variety of other positions, including nurses, bus drivers and coaches.
“Being connected to our schools and working with students to make our community stronger used to be enough to attract applicants across all departments. However, after years of having the teaching profession portrayed in a negative light, the aforementioned calling is not making the same impact it once was,” Deetz said.
The teacher shortage even is reaching private schools.
Kevin Plew, administrator at Indiana Christian Academy, said though his school is fully staffed with 22 teachers, he has been keeping an eye out since November in case he needs additional staff.
“There are fewer and fewer candidates available for positions and it is difficult to find teachers who are the perfect fit for the position that you need,” he said. “Rather than just being able to hire good staff, it feels like 10 schools are competing for one candidate. I was just at a job fair where there were schools seeking 200-plus positions and there were only 55 potential candidates and several of them were going to grad school.”
The biggest barrier, Plew said, is finding someone who is on the same page philosophically and willing to come to the school for what it can afford to pay. An additional challenge is an increasing number of teacher retirements.
“We will have some retiring over the next couple of years. They are great teachers and there is a great burden to try to find teachers of that caliber with a teacher shortage.”
However, officials in at least one public school district don’t believe they have been affected by a shortage of teachers or administrators.
Daleville Community Schools Superintendent Greg Roach said his district is fully staffed with 55 teachers.
“Our principals do a good job of hiring and retaining good teachers when we have openings,” he said.
However, he admitted, the number of applications received by the district when there are openings is extremely low.