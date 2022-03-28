ALEXANDRIA – Even as COVID-related restrictions began to ease during 2021, local theater groups continued to exercise caution while adjusting to new ways of doing business.
The pandemic still affected the performance calendars of several companies, however. For example, the Commons Theatre in Alexandria was forced to reschedule its take on “Little Women” twice. The performance is now set to open April 22.
Executive director Stacie Bower said that was the only significant hiccup in the theater’s operations last year.
“We actually didn’t slow down, even during the whole pandemic,” Bower said. “We had a bunch of kids who needed something to do, and a lot of people in the arts community who need an outlet. They could find it here.”
Other organizations made difficult decisions to cancel performance seasons for the second straight year. Operations remained in limbo at Anderson’s Mainstage Theatre, where officials, in addition to staying abreast of changing recommendations from state and local health officials, welcomed several new members to the nonprofit’s board of directors.
“It was challenging because we were trying to really balance what was the best and safest for our patrons and actors and all of our volunteers versus actually making sure that our organization continued on,” said Erynn Erwin, marketing and events committee chair at Mainstage. “This was the second year that we didn’t have a season, and it was a really difficult decision to make because we wanted everybody to be safe and healthy, but we also are a nonprofit, and our ability to continue…is made by having people come and patronize our organization.”
Rehearsals are underway for the theater’s production of “Bye Bye Birdie,” which opens April 14. Performances are expected to be open without restrictions, which Erwin says will be uplifting for audiences and actors alike.
“It’s something that was so engrained in a lot of us for a really long time, so to go without it was really difficult,” Erwin said. “A lot of people are really excited to be able to come back, so there’s optimism that things will continue to get better.”
Bower said the pandemic has provided many lessons for the community, but for her, an important one is being reminded that the arts occupy an important place in local civic life.
“We have several adults who have said it’s been such a hard time for them, but they came here and it felt good and normal,” she said. “People in this community need it.”