ANDERSON — Restrictions may have lifted, but the fallout still reverberates through local theaters.
Artistic Director for the Alley Theatre Rick Vale said attendance improved in 2022, but has not returned to pre-COVID numbers.
Unlike many theatres, the Alley Theatre’s survival does not depend on ticket sales, but the kindness of donors. Vale said each production is paid for before tickets are even sold.
The Alley Theatre’s current season began in November of 2022 with The Crucible and will end March 19 with the final performance of Romeo and Juliet at Anderson Museum of Art.
As the Alley’s season ends, theatres like Mainstage Theatre and Duck Creek Center for the Arts will be beginning theirs.
Mainstage’s season begins with Sister Act, a musical comedy based on the 1992 film about a Las Vegas diva hiding in a convent. The sisters take the stage April 20 through 22 and 28 through 29, according to its website.
Mainstage will also host Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, which in 1997 was turned into a Disney Classic featuring Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg and Whitney Houston; Radium Girls, which tells the true story of a dial painter trying to sue a company after some of her fellows fall ill; and Next To Normal, a musical about mental illness and its affects on others, particularly families.
Duck Creek Players in Elwood began its season with performances of Pride and Prejudice.
This will be it’s second full season, according to Bill Smith, executive director for Duck Creek Center for the Arts, the umbrella organization for Duck Creek Players.
Smith said the pandemic forced them to postpone most of 2021’s season. Duck Creek Players launched back on the scene with a roar in 2022, with multiple sold out shows.
“Not only Duck Creek Players plays but also our special shows, which include comedy nights and music concerts, we sold out most of our shows and all the shows were received with a lot of praise. That was very encouraging to us,” he said.
Youth involvement, Smith said, is a major priority. Young actors and actresses formed a group called the Quack Pack, a youth-led acting community.
According to Smith, picked picked two of this season’s shows via it’s advisory board— Puss in Boots (May 11 through 13) and The Lion, the Witch, and The Wardrobe (Sept. 14 through 16).
Other shows consist of Sunshine Boys, Comedy of Errors, Clue and Miracle on 34th Street. Tickets can be purchased via its website.
These shows are part of a larger effort to make Elwood an arts hub. Smith said Duck Creek Center for the Arts plans to expand programming to include dance, music and filmmaking.
Such goals are not immediate, but will take several years to be realized, according to Smith.