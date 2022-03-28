MADISON COUNTY — Each year, the County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, a program by the University of Wisconsin Population Institute, publishes health factors and health outcomes for nearly all counties across the nation. This year, Madison County ranked No. 78 out of all 92 Indiana counties in health outcomes and No. 70 for health factors, but what does that mean?
A county’s health outcome ranking is determined by two main factors: length and quality of life of its residents.
To determine a county’s health factor ranking, the program looks at things that can affect one’s health. These include tobacco use, diet and exercise, access to and quality of health care, education, income, social economic status, and housing and transit systems.
While ranking in the 70s does not sound that great, Madison County has made progress in recent years. From 2018-2020 Madison County was ranked in the mid to high 80s for both categories. In 2012, the county ranked 91 out of 92 for health factors.
Veda Morris-May, executive director of Minority Health Coalition of Madison County, feels that more work needs to be done.
Morris-May said there are good resources in the county, such as diabetes groups and other programs that educate on health, but they need to be better positioned.
“We need to hold them in neighborhoods where people can reach them … (and) take programs to the people,” she said, as an abundance of people on the west side of town lack reliable transportation.
In 2022, the Minority Health Coalition will be having health education sessions for the community. Morris-May is hoping to host these at apartment complexes in the area.
“They don’t even have to leave their building,” she said.
Morris-May also noted that to increase the county rankings, residents’ physical activity needs to be increased.
This summer, the Coalition will host a walking club for seniors. More details will be available closer to summer.
Morris-May said there are few exercise gyms or places for physical activity on the west side of Anderson.
“Most of the physical activity (westside) people get is geared toward the summer months,” she said.
Increasing physical activity during the winter months can be difficult. Without Mounds Mall, there are very few places where people can “mall walk” for exercise in the winter, she said.
The Coalition is looking for facilities to host indoor programs for people to get active during the winter months.