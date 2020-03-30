ANDERSON – After the end of World War II and before the advent of online purchasing, Anderson and Madison County experienced shifts in shopping destinations.
Through most of the city’s early history and into the 1970s, the center for shopping was in downtown Anderson. In addition to local retail outlets there were numerous chain stores on and around Meridian Street.
The first shift in shopping trends took place in 1965 when the Simon Property Group opened the 300,000-square-foot Mounds Mall in Anderson. It was Simon’s first fully enclosed mall.
One by one, major retailers moved from downtown Anderson to the Mounds Mall, resulting in spin-off retail developments along Scatterfield Road.
The recent trend has seen major retailers, including Walmart, Meijer, Kohls and others, locating along Scatterfield Road in proximity to Interstate 69.
Following national trends, Mounds Mall lost anchor stores, leading to its closure in 2018, except for the movie theater and Dr. Tavel optometry.
Prior to the closing of Mounds Mall, several businesses, including Texas Roadhouse, relocated to be nearer the interstate.
Mounds Mall closed in April 2018 and was purchased at the Commissioners Certificate Sale in 2019 by Mark Squillante.
The Dr. Tavel office remains open, but the Mounds Theater was closed and is the subject of a lawsuit between former owner Holliday Inc., the Cook family and Squillante in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 for an estimated $1.2 million in theater equipment, concession stand items and other assorted property.
Squillante had planned to open the movie theater before Christmas, but the litigation has delayed the opening.
“The movie theater will be exciting; we do want to open it up,” he said. “We want to have sports and gaming in here.”
The long-range plan to is allow people to play video games on the big screens and for the formation of competitive leagues.
Squillante said the theater will be renovated before the opening. He said new flooring is estimated to cost $125,000, and the renovation will include the concessions area.
“We’re in a holding pattern because of the lawsuit with the plans for the mall,” he said. “Until the litigation is settled, we can’t move forward. We really do want to bring this back to the community.”
The mall is assisting Northview Church, which needed some space because the food pantry at Tenth Street School was losing its location.
Project manager Richard Petty said the roof, the firewalls and plumbing have been repaired. The heating and air conditioning systems in the theater and former Sears store have been fixed.
Squillante said he spent more than $250,000 to prevent additional damage during the winter months.
“This can’t be a traditional mall,” Squillante said of his plans for the building. “We want it to be an entertainment and shopping complex that will generate foot traffic without anchor stores.”
He said the mall without anchor stores would be more attractive for small businesses.
Squillante plans to convert the 55,000-square-foot former Sears building into a conference and convention venue. He explained there will be flexible space with movable walls.
Climbing walls, miniature golf and an indoor playground could be deployed in the space when it’s not being used for events, according to Squillante.
“We want to bring in high-quality food service at a reasonable cost that could include a micro-brewery,” he said, noting that people conducting conventions or trade shows could use the theater complex for panel discussions and the viewing of themed movies.
Squillante doesn’t plan to bring in national retail chains for the remaining floor space.
“I want to encourage local small businesses to locate in the mall,” he said. “I would be aggressive with providing rent abatements for one or two years.”
Squillante said the former Carson’s store, with 48,000 square feet, could be used as an exhibition area. Museums could also utilize the space.
“We want to draw people to Anderson from Noblesville, Muncie and Indianapolis,” he said.“This will not be a typical mall.”
