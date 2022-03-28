ANDERSON – Though manufacturing has made something of a comeback following a slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses still find themselves at a disadvantage because of supply chain, logistics and labor shortage issues.
“Manufacturing specifically has been a challenge not just locally but nationally,” said Madison County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Clayton Whitson.
Global supply chain issues include both raw materials and finished components needed for manufacturing.
The problems with logistics are, in part, a result of the labor shortage caused by what has come to be called The Great Resignation.
The shortage of available goods and pent-up consumer demand has led to even greater shortages and inflation.
“A lot of American-made products are made with foreign components,” Whitson said. “I think many companies going to move toward onshoring jobs and bringing back operations to pandemic-proof their operations and learn how to better insulate the industries from these disruptions.”
Still, Whitson said, the manufacturing climate was far better than in 2020 in spite of the ongoing pandemic and the surges caused by the Delta and Omicron variants of the coronavirus.
“I will say in 2021, we handled the pandemic better. We had better data and a better understanding of what we were dealing with. We instituted some masking protocols so we could still be productive.”
Rob Sparks, executive director of the Corporation for Economic Development, said the past year there had been a steady pipeline of potential leads for businesses that could come to Madison County.
In particular, he said he has received several inquiries, both domestic and foreign, in the electric vehicle sector. As a historically major automotive manufacturing hub, Madison County would be well positioned for that industry.
“There’s been quite a few projects around that sector popping up,” he said.
Attracting commitments from those companies, however, requires local leaders to continue a focus on infrastructure and workforce development. That may be a challenge with an aging baby boomer population that is retiring.
“You probably got nearly another 15 or 17 years of the boomers exiting the workforce, and there are just not that many people coming online to replace them,” he said.
As a result, automation is likely to increase, requiring fewer workers, Sparks said.
“And that requires a lot of higher technical skills, in most cases.”
In one of the larger attempts at unionization in the Unites States in 2021, workers at Anderson’s Nestle plant rejected joining Muncie-based Teamsters Local 135 in a 199-109 vote. Union officials said they would file for a new election with the National Labor Relations Board this year.
Hoping to attract more business, officials in Madison County’s various municipalities continue to work on improving infrastructure that will support the needs of startups or established companies looking to relocate here.
Markleville-based Mark Tool & Die, specializing in machine repair, new builds and electrical and hydraulic work added 6,000 square feet of floor space, purchased new equipment and added four full-time workers to its staff of 10.
The Anderson Board of Public Works awarded $50,000 each in incentive grants funded by the food and beverage tax to Trek Pools, LLC and MaxiForce Diesel Engine Parts.
Anderson also resumed the Anderson Advanced Manufacturing Program after suspending it due to the pandemic. Launched in 2019, More than 100 people have completed the one-month job preparedness program, a partnership between Purdue Polytechnic Anderson, Ivy Tech Community College and several local businesses.
Though none was selected as the top winner, Anderson-based ChefsFridge, Coal Iron Works and Trek Pools were among 16 finalists out of 65 contenders in the inaugural Indiana Chamber of Commerce “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament.