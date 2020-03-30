PENDLETON — A Pendleton ordinance aimed at stopping the sale of marijuana in the town is still on hold after being tabled at the town council meeting in December.
The ordinance, drafted by the Drug Free South Madison County Coalition, is aimed at protecting the youth of Pendleton from accessing drugs.
The ordinance, which anticipates the possibility that Indiana will follow the lead of some surrounding states and legalize recreational use of marijuana, focuses on stopping the sale of marijuana in the community.
The coalition aims to “engage, advocate, inform and reduce substance abuse among youth and adults through education, prevention and enforcement.”
“A couple of us in Pendleton were looking for a resource to consolidate any drug efforts in south Madison County,” Pendleton Town Judge George Gasparovic said. “There’s no doubt there’s a drug presence. We have a share of drug arrests. It seems like the teens in Pendleton know there are drugs available.”
While the ordinance focuses only on the sale of marijuana, Gasparovic says there is a wider issue gripping local youth.
“In the drug coalition, we have also found that mental health plays an important role in it (drug use), as far as where drug culture is developed,” Gasparovic said. “Mental health plays a large role in potential suicides, and that’s hit too close to home in Pendleton.
“Anything that compounds that problem is what we’re trying to get away from. We’re also looking into the mental health side of drug use in the coalition, because we know they’re tied together.”
The community response to the ordinance has been mixed, as several members of the town council agreed to table the ordinance. With most of the support for the ordinance at town meetings coming from members of the coalition, council President Jessica Smith said there wasn’t a clear enough view of the feeling of the general public to advance the ordinance.
Council Vice President Robert Jones agreed to table the ordinance back in December, but said he wants to ensure there is a “good conversation” about the ordinance in the future.
“If the state chooses to go ahead with legalizing marijuana, that’s fine, but we just don’t want it sold in Pendleton,” Gasparovic said. “People at first thought we were pushing against having medical marijuana. Medical marijuana is doable, if it’s controlled. We don’t want it for the kids. That’s our focus on the whole thing, the youth.”
If the ordinance is approved by the town council, it will likely be a few months before it takes effect as law. The ordinance would make it a violation to sell marijuana within the town limits of Pendleton and would have a set of penalties established for enforcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.