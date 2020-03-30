ANDERSON — Any talk of Anderson University athletics in 2019 has to begin with Joe Moran.
The former Anderson High School star set the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference ablaze with his performance at the plate and on the mound.
Moran was named the league’s MVP after hitting .362 with five home runs and 25 RBI. He also scored 27 runs, stole 20 bases and compiled a .478 on-base percentage to go with a .535 slugging percentage.
Against HCAC foes, Moran hit .471 with all five homers, 21 RBI, a .558 on-base percentage and a .757 slugging percentage.
He was equally dominant on the mound, where he earned first-team All-HCAC honors.
Moran was 7-1 with a 3.20 ERA overall, with 66 strikeouts and 28 walks in 59 innings. In conference play, he went 4-0 with a 3.34 ERA, 37 strikeouts and 14 walks in 35 innings.
His success continued over the summer with the Thunder Bay Border Cats of the Northwoods League — a college prospects league with alumni including current major league stars Chris Sale, Max Scherzer and Pete Alonso.
Moran was named an all-star after posting a 1.40 ERA over the first half of the season, and he finished the year with a 4-1 record, 2.53 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 42.2 innings.
This summer, he’s slated to become the first player in HCAC history to play in the prestigious Cape Cod League.
Four other Ravens also were named all-stars in summer league play.
Thomas Parker was an all-star in the Prospect League while playing for the Normal CornBelters. And Adam Paschal, Grant Thompson and Kasey Henderson each were named to the Indiana Collegiate Summer League/Midwest Prospect Baseball League All-Star Game.
Paschal and Thompson played for the Summit City Sluggers in the ICSL, and Henderson played for the Richmond Roosters of the MPBL.
Parker and Nick Jones earned second-team all-HCAC honors during the college season, and Paschal earned honorable mention. Kyle Hall was named to the Christopher M. Ragsdale All-Sportsmanship Team.
“These awards are all well-deserved, and they are as much a reflection of their teammates as they are the individual player,” Ravens coach Mathew Bair told The Herald Bulletin in May. “I’m very proud of these guys for their performances this season and what it meant to the success of our team as a whole.”
Anderson also saw its fortunes improve, with hope for more to come, on the football field.
Ravens quarterback Tyson Harley was named the HCAC’s Freshman of the Year after completing 64.9% of his passes for 3,336 yards with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
“Tyson had a great first year and definitely is deserving of this award,” Ravens coach Steve Rock told the school’s website in November. “We are looking forward to the years to come working with Tyson and see his continued growth in this offense. If Tyson jumps in this offseason and develops his body in the weight room, he definitely has a chance to better his efforts from this record-setting season.”
