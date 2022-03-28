ANDERSON — The city’s newly renovated Mays Park will soon be opened to the public.
The city invested $2.2 million to make improvements to the park that was donated in 1961 by James May.
The new facilities include a splash pad, the first in Anderson, and a playground.
Additional amenities include a trail on the north side of West 10th Street, improvements to the skate park, two refurbished tennis courts and four pickleball courts.
During the past year the Anderson Parks and Recreation Department has done substantial work to improve city park facilities.
Work has been completed at Jackson, Streaty, Pulaski, Mays, Citizens Plaza, Derby Downs and Shadyside Lake.
“One of my priorities when I took office was to upgrade and improve the quality of life,” Mayor Thomas J. Broderick Jr. said. “I wanted to make the parks attractive for our residents and attract visitors. We have put a lot of resources into the parks over the past six years.”
Tom Tacket, maintenance supervisor, said at Streaty Park, the city replaced the 1970-style shelter. There is a new metal roof on the smaller shelter and most of the playground equipment will be replaced.
“We will start demolition at Jackson Park to revitalize the shelter with a new roof and new electrical and lighting,” Tacket said.
Work at the Activity Center at Shadyside Park is complete with six new pickleball courts and all the lighting has been revitalized.
At Pulaski Park there is a new asphalt surface on the tennis courts and two of them were converted into six pickleball courts.
The Parks Department performs maintenance at 14 city parks and 10 miles of trails.
The department this year plans to remove the brush along Grand Avenue and do work at the valley at Shadyside Park to repair some drainage issues and around the Veterans Plaza.
The Broderick administration is planning to make substantial upgrades to the 34-acre Athletic Park.
Improvements being considered are an entry plaza and café, playgrounds, aquatics centers, rock climbing, performance stage and connections to the existing trails network.
The proposal includes several different water features, and playgrounds designed for different age groups.