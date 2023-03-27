ANDERSON — As a little girl, Daionah Jordan delighted in creating things.
Her penchant for creativity was honed through trips with her parents to home shows, design showcases and other events. Eventually, she was surprised to discover that her passion could lead her in a vocational direction.
“It was an exciting feeling — oh my gosh, this is a career? People do this?” Jordan recalled. “That really got me excited and wanting to learn more about this interior design career or business that I could take on.”
After graduating from Ball State with a degree in interior design, Jordan moved to Atlanta and earned a master’s degree in the same subject at the Savannah College of Art and Design. While there, she did some freelance projects which included work with Jesse Wilkerson, an Anderson-based architect and entrepreneur. Her course work, along with the experience of working with Wilkerson and others, showed her that owning her own business was a realistic possibility.
That possibility is becoming a reality with the opening of DaiJavu Interiors, which Jordan envisions as a firm that will help clients “transform…space into a work of art.”
“I’ve always wanted to own my own interior design business, so it’s always been on that to-do list,” she said. “I feel like this is just the right time, and the right opportunities are presenting themselves.”
For now, the business will not have a brick-and-mortar location, but Jordan said that plan could change once she becomes more established with her client base and referrals.
She said the pandemic has heightened interest in the interior design industry and changed many attitudes toward the spaces people call home. As scores of workers holed up in home offices and other spaces, demand for homes to provide outlets for work, recreation, dining, studying and other activities exploded. Those trends, she said, are likely to continue.
“When we were all in the lockdowns and everyone had to stay home, I was getting a lot of, ‘Man, I really need to redo my home so it fits like an office space,’ ” Jordan said. “I feel like that definitely has played a role in taking this opportunity to create this business that I’ve always wanted to create.”
Jordan said family connections to Madison County — her mother attended Highland High School and other relatives went to Anderson High School — were a driving force in her decision to return to the area and start her business.
“I definitely have strong ties to Anderson, which allowed me to have that strong pull in wanting to be a part of assisting with projects and design within that community,” she said. “Family definitely comes first, and I’ve definitely always had a passion for the city of Anderson.”