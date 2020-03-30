ELWOOD — Communities in the northern reaches of Madison County continue to craft plans for economic development.
The attraction of new retail along the major thoroughfares in Alexandria, an expanded golf course in Elwood and Frankton’s work on its comprehensive plan are among the signs of progress.
Economic development was foremost on the minds of candidates, including Todd Naselroad, during the municipal election of 2019. Naselroad was elected in the fall to his first term as Alexandria’s mayor. Though there are some plans for the downtown business district, Naselroad said he’s interested in what can be done along Indiana 9 and Indiana 28.
“These are the gateways to the city and where we will see most of the traffic coming through,” he said.
The city is working to find businesses for the industrial park.
“We’ve got some people looking at it, but I wouldn’t hold my breath on anything,” Nasalroad said. “They have people looking at it all the time. It will just have to be that right person, where everything fits and they jump on it.”
With the auction in January of the Alex Theatre, Naselroad anticipates Madison County residents soon will have a place to go to movies again. He said the theater would be a regional draw for the city.
“I think if it can reopen soon, it can be huge for the owner, too, since there’s ... no place in Anderson to go see a movie,” he said. “Over here, it was always so much cheaper. I don’t know what his prices will be, but I guarantee it won’t be as much as you go to Muncie for.”
Alexandria Economic Director Alan Moore said the city has been showing some vacant buildings to prospective business owners.
“We’ve had multiple meetings with other people about some of the other vacant buildings. They would be more residential,” he said.
According to Elwood Mayor Todd Jones, the opening of the remaining nine holes of Elwood Golf Links and the final construction of the $25 million housing development that has resulted in more individuals and families relocating to Elwood are among the biggest economic development projects in 2019.
Though Elwood lost its Kmart store, the city is keeping momentum by attracting other new businesses. That includes a new convenience store on Indiana 37, a new Dollar Tree store and a Wendy’s restaurant expected to be completed in the fall, Jones said.
“I have been extremely pleased with how 2019 wrapped up in the city of Elwood, and I believe we must keep our foot on the gas pedal and moving forward with more visions and projects in our future that will continue to make Elwood a great place to live, work and play,” he said.
Marcy Fry, executive director of Elwood’s Chamber of Commerce, said she believes the city is attractive because of its proximity to Noblesville and Indiana highways 28, 13 and 27, as well as Interstate 69.
“I feel like Elwood is on the upswing of things. I think that our name is out on the map,” she said. “People are looking. I tell people if I had more land in Elwood, I would get it filled.”
Frankton over the past year has taken steps toward fulfilling the wish list codified a couple of years ago in its comprehensive plan.
Though no big businesses have settled there yet, the town last summer gave local entrepreneurs an opportunity to sell their wares at a weekly farmers market in the parking lot of the public library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.